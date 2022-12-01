Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.

2 DAYS AGO