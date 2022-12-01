Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement
One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Hawks star Trae Young reportedly had exchange with HC Nate McMillan
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result,...
Report: Dansby Swanson reached out to Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos
The first domino of the Big 4 shortstop free agents fell on Monday when Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Phillies. And while teams within the division are making lucrative moves, the Braves are sitting and waiting. Turner’s contract with Philadelphia likely means Dansby Swanson‘s market will probably be around 5-6 years and worth $150-200 million.
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
White Sox Winter Meetings Preview: Expect Nothing
As MLB Winter Meetings begin, there is a general sense of apathy within the White Sox fan base.
Cardinals Fan Asks Important Question As Winter Meetings Begin
The Winter Meetings are finally here. This is where teams will be busy trying to add pieces to their rosters for the 2023 season in order to enhance their chances of a potential World Series run. After losing both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
2 Teams That Should Be Calling About Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds
As MLB free agency gets underway, there are still trades that are looking to be made across the league. One player that has just become available in the trade market is Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates on Saturday, and most outfield-needy teams should...
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
