ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City leaders to discuss transit expansion plans at public meeting

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3PMe_0jTx0f8000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next stop for the KC Streetcar is the Kansas City riverfront.

Mark your calendar for Dec. 8 to learn more about the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension and the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge projects.

A group, including representatives from the streetcar, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Port KC, and the city will be available at the meeting.

The gathering will allow the public to ask questions and learn more about how the two projects will improve Kansas City for pedestrians and cyclists while providing more transit options for residents.

Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice

Project leaders will share the proposed design that will extend the streetcar route from downtown to Berkley Riverfront .

Those who attend the meeting will also see the plan for the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, in the Port KC Headquarters Community Room at 110 Berkley Plaza.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article identified three projects that would be discussed at the meeting. There are only two projects. The Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge is one project, not two.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC real-estate program looking to help women of color

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are new development and renovation projects happening all over the Kansas City Metro, but when certain communities are left out of the planning process, they often don’t benefit from that work. It’s why the Urban Land Institute (ULI Kansas City) created the 15-week Real Estate Diversity Iniative (REDi), helping women […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Gateway Highsteppers have been high stepping across the metro for 25 years with LaVeda Davis leading the way.  Laveda started the dance and drum team as a young mother who loved to dance. She said she wanted to give the kids in the neighborhood something to do.  J’La Williams has been […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy