Kansas City leaders to discuss transit expansion plans at public meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next stop for the KC Streetcar is the Kansas City riverfront.

Mark your calendar for Dec. 8 to learn more about the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension and the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge projects.

A group, including representatives from the streetcar, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Port KC, and the city will be available at the meeting.

The gathering will allow the public to ask questions and learn more about how the two projects will improve Kansas City for pedestrians and cyclists while providing more transit options for residents.

Project leaders will share the proposed design that will extend the streetcar route from downtown to Berkley Riverfront .

Those who attend the meeting will also see the plan for the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, in the Port KC Headquarters Community Room at 110 Berkley Plaza.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article identified three projects that would be discussed at the meeting. There are only two projects. The Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge is one project, not two.

