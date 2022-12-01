Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 years old, her family announced on social media Monday (December 5). She would have turned 72 in January. Her death comes after a short battle with cancer that was just "recently discovered." Alley's children William "True" Parker and Lillie Price Stevenson thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida "for their care."

6 HOURS AGO