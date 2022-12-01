Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she is going to Biden’s state dinner

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Hidalgo will be representing Harris County and the Houston area at the dinner. This will be her second visit to the White House while as Harris County Judge, as she went in August to participate in a roundtable discussion with President Biden on abortion rights the day after Texas enacted its state law banning abortion.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of President Biden’s first State Dinner. I am equally as proud to represent Harris County, one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in our nation, at the White House and to meet one of our closest allies,” Hidalgo said in a statement.

“Harris County is the future of our nation and I plan to discuss how we can work more closely with the Biden Administration to strengthen our local economy, protect women’s rights, expand childhood education, lead the energy transition, and protect democracy.”

Hidalgo has hosted both Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden when they visited Houston at different times in the past two months.

Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the 9-month-old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.