ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she is going to Biden’s state dinner

By Chad Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFX3S_0jTwywM500

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Hidalgo will be representing Harris County and the Houston area at the dinner. This will be her second visit to the White House while as Harris County Judge, as she went in August to participate in a roundtable discussion with President Biden on abortion rights the day after Texas enacted its state law banning abortion.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of President Biden’s first State Dinner. I am equally as proud to represent Harris County, one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in our nation, at the White House and to meet one of our closest allies,” Hidalgo said in a statement.

“Harris County is the future of our nation and I plan to discuss how we can work more closely with the Biden Administration to strengthen our local economy, protect women’s rights, expand childhood education, lead the energy transition, and protect democracy.”

Hidalgo has hosted both Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden when they visited Houston at different times in the past two months.

Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the 9-month-old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 130

Republic of Texas
4d ago

Good thing she and Sly vester have diverted all that Federal Hurricane Harvey from flood family homes ( or maybe it was the HFD retiremnt fund they stole from) on these unwarranted trips to DC. What a waste of money.

Reply(7)
37
Garrett Elliott
4d ago

You'll need to let Biden sniff your hair so you can stay in the good graces of the Democrats. Pay your homage, Dora.

Reply(1)
29
Diana Thompson
4d ago

of course she is going....Harris Co is just a stepping stone. She has always wanted the national spotlight....not a mere county seat.

Reply
7
Related
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Click2Houston.com

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
kurv.com

TX Killer’s Conviction Upheld

A Texas killer whose attorney slept though parts of the trial will stay on death row. The Supreme Court turned down the appeal filed by George McFarland. He’s sentenced to die for a 1992 murder which happened during the robbery of a Houston grocery store worker who was coming back from the bank with a sack of cash.
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston

Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
fox26houston.com

TSU Police Chief explains with FOX 26 as to why she's suing the university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young tells FOX 26 she’s suing the university, so the truth can come out. She claims TSU is retaliating against her because she told officers to stop acting as personal assistants for TSU President, Dr. Lecia Crumpton-Young. "They’re not there to...
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy