December 5, 2022 - According to an email from the head of school Monday, a Shorecrest Preparatory School sixth-grader was killed in a plane crash over the weekend. Nancy Spencer wrote that the student was with her parents - Christian and Misty Kath - when the plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. She said the Kath’s other child, a fourth grader, was not on board. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport Saturday night. Recreational boaters discovered a deceased female’s body floating in the water Sunday morning, and Investigators later found the wreckage and a child’s body just offshore of the airport. As of press time, the male’s body remained missing.

10 HOURS AGO