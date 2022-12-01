Read full article on original website
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Sirata Beach Resort sells for over $200M
The iconic 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million. The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center at 5390 Gulf Blvd. sold to an entity connected to the privately-owned, Kentucky-based hotel company Columbia Sussex Corporation. Columbia Sussex has multiple Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood brand hotels...
Innovation fuels child photography startup
Alison Amick was on a business trip in Atlanta the day a global pandemic caused the country to shut down in March 2020. The St. Petersburg native launched Little Llamas Portraits about two months prior, and the startup grew exponentially. A new take on the stale child photography business model, combined with a thriving social media presence, led to bookings in Dallas, Portland and Boston.
Former Buc remains wanted in Tampa
December 5, 2022 - Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has yet to turn himself in to authorities after the Tampa Police Department issues a warrant for his arrest Thursday. According to police, the seven-time Pro Bowler was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at a home in South Tampa last week. The Bucs released Brown in January after he dramatically walked off the field during a game against the New York Jets. He is now wanted for battery by the TPD.
Clearwater’s Beach Walk to undergo renovations
Clearwater’s popular Beach Walk promenade, connecting businesses along the waterfront, will be getting a facelift. The nearly $30 million project runs from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue. This will be the first major renovation project for Beach Walk since its opening in 2008. The project will entail the...
Illinois, Mississippi State will meet in Tampa
December 5, 2022 - Officials with the ReliaQuest bowl announced Sunday that the University of Illinois and No. 22 Mississippi State would face off Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, will bring the two teams together for just the second time in history and for the first time since 1980. Now in its 37th year, the bowl features teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. According to a release, it has brought over a million visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.1 billion economic impact.
Five ways to give back this season
Turkey time is behind us, and we are full swing into Holiday Giving time. This week we’re bringing you another five ways to support your community. Give a toy, get a beer. Through Dec. 15th, bring a new unwrapped toy to Coppertail Brewing in Tampa to support Affordable Christmas by Current Initiatives. Affordable Christmas is a shopping event for lower-income, working-class families to provide their children fun and exciting gifts during the holiday season. Families are invited through partnering community organizations to attend the event and purchase new, unused gifts at 1/10 the cost of their original price.
Space Force launches local headquarters
The nation’s newest armed forces branch has officially opened a regional command center in Tampa. Officials with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) activated its local headquarters, dubbed SPACECENT, Friday at MacDill Air Force Base. According to a Space Force press release, the service component becomes the latest under the purview of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and supports the “growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings.”
Shorecrest Prep student among plane crash victims
December 5, 2022 - According to an email from the head of school Monday, a Shorecrest Preparatory School sixth-grader was killed in a plane crash over the weekend. Nancy Spencer wrote that the student was with her parents - Christian and Misty Kath - when the plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. She said the Kath’s other child, a fourth grader, was not on board. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport Saturday night. Recreational boaters discovered a deceased female’s body floating in the water Sunday morning, and Investigators later found the wreckage and a child’s body just offshore of the airport. As of press time, the male’s body remained missing.
