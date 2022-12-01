Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bison Advance to FCS Quarterfinals, Huskies Shut Out UND
The St. Cloud State, CSB, and University of Minnesota hockey teams notched wins to secure weekend sweeps on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild earned a shootout win, the CSB, SJU, SCSU, and Gopher basketball teams all came out victorious, the Bison football team trampled Montana to advance in the post-season, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out Alexandria, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Wilderness for the series split, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Thunder. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to earn their first conference title since 2017 when they close out a three-game home stand against the Jets, and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team will begin Big Ten play against Purdue.
Gophers to Face Syracuse in New York’s Annual Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK, NY (WJON News) -- A Minnesota collegiate football team now knows its next bowl assignment. The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team has been selected to face Syracuse in the annual Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The matchup will be held December 29th at Yankee Stadium. The...
How the Vikings Can Clinch a Playoff Spot After Sunday’s Win
The Vikings improved to 10-2 Sunday with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison each ran for touchdowns in the first half leading the Vikings to a 20-6 halftime lead. The Jets rallied back on numerous occasions but failed to take the lead late despite a first and goal from the 4 yard line with just over 2 minutes remaining. After a Vikings' punt the Jets marched down the field but an interception by Cameron Bynum secured the win a 4th down play.
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday
FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
