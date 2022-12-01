ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Bison Advance to FCS Quarterfinals, Huskies Shut Out UND

The St. Cloud State, CSB, and University of Minnesota hockey teams notched wins to secure weekend sweeps on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild earned a shootout win, the CSB, SJU, SCSU, and Gopher basketball teams all came out victorious, the Bison football team trampled Montana to advance in the post-season, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out Alexandria, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Wilderness for the series split, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Thunder. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to earn their first conference title since 2017 when they close out a three-game home stand against the Jets, and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team will begin Big Ten play against Purdue.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
How the Vikings Can Clinch a Playoff Spot After Sunday’s Win

The Vikings improved to 10-2 Sunday with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison each ran for touchdowns in the first half leading the Vikings to a 20-6 halftime lead. The Jets rallied back on numerous occasions but failed to take the lead late despite a first and goal from the 4 yard line with just over 2 minutes remaining. After a Vikings' punt the Jets marched down the field but an interception by Cameron Bynum secured the win a 4th down play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
FOLEY, MN
