Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.

4 DAYS AGO