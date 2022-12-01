Read full article on original website
Rafael dos Anjos Ready For Long-Awaited Showdown With Conor McGregor; ‘We Were Supposed to Fight 200 Times Already’
Fresh off his victory at UFC Orlando on Saturday night, Rafael dos Anjos appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ with Ariel Helwani to discuss his callout of Conor McGregor. Coming off an impressive second-round rear-naked choke submission over Bryan Barberena on Saturday night, RDA called out the man himself, Conor McGregor. Flashback to 2016, McGregor and dos Anjos were slated to square off with RDA’s UFC lightweight title on the line. Unfortunately, RDA suffered an injury in training. By the time he was healed and ready to go, McGregor had already moved on to back-to-back meetings with Nate Diaz.
Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 223 Bus Attack By Conor McGregor Settled
Conor Mcgregor is finally paying out for his attack on a UFC bus back in 2018. Most MMA fans will remember the crazy circumstances that surrounded the UFC 223 event back in 2018. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. A week out from the event Ferguson pulled out due to injury and was replaced with Max Holloway. The day before the fight, Holloway was medically unable to fight and was replaced by Al Iaquinta. With all this shuffling around it was not even the craziest thing that happened that week.
Cain Velasquez Returns To Pro Wrestling In First Public Appearance Since Release From Jail
Cain Velasquez successfully made a pro wrestling return at Lucha Libre AAA. The UFC and MMA community was also happy with his release. After serving eight months in jail, Cain Velasquez is finally a free man. The former UFC heavyweight champion did not waste time and made his first public appearance at the recent Lucha Libre AAA pro wrestling event.
Joe Rogan Talks Jon Jones Steroid Ban & Predicts Potential Comeback Fight with Francis Ngannou
Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones could have been on steroids in the past. Rogan gave his prediction for a potential fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is as excited as the fans for the comeback of Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He managed to edge out Reyes on the judges’ scorecards in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
Nate Diaz Was Awarded The Key of The City For Stockton, California
Nate Diaz has been awarded a key to the city of Stockton, California. Throughout his legendary UFC career, Diaz has proudly represented his hometown of Stockton, California. At 37, the former UFC lightweight title challenger is reaping the rewards of his hard work and determination. Diaz made an appearance at...
Ex-UFC Champ Frankie Edgar Makes Pro Wrestling Appearance At Charity Event, Slams 2 Opponents
Frankie Edgar showed up and performed at a pro wrestling even in New Jersey. “The Answer” was pleased to have made an appearance in the squared circle. Just weeks after officially notifying the UFC about his retirement, Frankie Edgar stunned a crowd in a pro wrestling charity event in his hometown, New Jersey. The former UFC lightweight champion put on quite a performance in his brief appearance in the squared circle.
Conor McGregor Kicks Dustin Poirier While He Is Down, ‘I’m Sending You Off This Earth’
Conor McGregor is taking shots at Dustin Poirier while he is lying in a hospital bed. Dustin Poirier is currently sitting in a hospital trying to heal up from a very bad infection but that is not stopping Conor McGregor from throwing some shade his way. Early Monday morning, top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier took to his social media to reveal that he is having a difficult time with a staph infection. He posted to his Twitter and described the situation as “serious”.
Paddy Pimblett Teases He Could Take Down, Kick Jake Paul’s Face During Potential Boxing Sparring Session
Paddy Pimblett has responded to Jake Paul’s recent challenge for a $1 million sparring session. Paul, the YouTube star-turned-boxer has been calling out a number of mixed martial artists to box against inside the ring. Recently, Paul took to social media to call out one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars at the moment, Paddy Pimblett. Paul offered to fly the lightweight star out on a private jet, and pay him $1 million dollars if he beats him in a sparring session in Puerto Rico.
Rafael dos Anjos Discusses Conor McGregor’s USADA Withdrawal, Wants To Fight Him in July
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos called out Conor McGregor during his UFC Orlando post-fight interview on Saturday night. RDA got back into the win column by submitting streaking welterweight standout Bryan Barberena in the second round via a rear-naked choke. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, RDA called for a fight with the Irish superstar.
Clay Guida Has No Plans To Retire From MMA: “We’re Running And Gunning Still”
Clay Guida has no interest in retiring from fighting anytime soon. ‘The Carpenter’ secured his 18th promotional win by defeating Scott Holtzman at UFC Orlando. Holtzman retired after losing, and some media members were intrigued by an update on Guida’s future retirement. During his post-fight interview, the 40-year-old UFC veteran had this to say:
Zhang Weili Doesn’t Feel The Pressure Of Being Champion This Time Around
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is once again the champion but will not let the weight of the belt affect her. Zhang Weili is in familiar territory as the UFC strawweight champion. She defeated Carla Esparza in New York City to be crowned the champion of the UFC 115 pounds division. This is not the first time Zhang has held the title, she was the champion back in 2019, but lost the title after her first defense. Zhang is now looking back at her past mistakes as well as looking toward a bright future as a champion, learning along the way.
Michael Bisping Dubs Kevin Holland vs. Stephen Thompson as ‘Best Fight We’ve Ever Seen’ in the UFC
People are still buzzing about Saturday night’s main event showdown between Kevin Holland and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Fans at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida were treated to a spectacular night of fights including the main card that featured seven bouts, all with highlight reel finishes. None were better than the showing delivered by Holland and Thompson in one of the most uniquely contested fights in promotional history.
Ariel Helwani Explains Why Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo And Justin Gaethje Visiting Ramzan Kadyrov Was ‘Disappointing’
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani expressed his string disapproval of Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje’s visit to Ramzan Kadyrov in Chechnya. The 40-year-old explained why he’s not always covering such kind of stories. Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani did not mince his words when he shared his...
Roman Dolidze Pounds Down On Jack Hermansson With Clever Calf Slicer – UFC Orlando Results (Highlights)
Top contender Jack Hermansson defends his #8 ranking against Georgia’s own Roman Dolidze. Hermansson goes for back-to-back wins, while Dolidze looks to get four in a row. Hermansson starts off the fight with a couple of leg kicks which land. Hermansson continues his attack of Dolidze’s legs. Dolidze lands a straight left and Hermansson maintains a distance with leg kicks adding up. Hermansson gets a takedown on Dolidze with the Georgian attempting a guillotine.
Manager Thinks Justin Gaethje Is Perfect Opponent For Conor McGregor’s Return
Justin Gaethje could be in the running for Conor McGregor’s return fight. During the last year, two prominent lightweights in the UFC have been sitting out. Conor McGregor has spent the year healing up from a leg injury but is teasing a return next year. Justin Gaethje fought in May but has been very quiet since. He has not accepted a fight all year and seems to be waiting for a big opportunity. Could a fight between these two be brewing? Gaethje’s manager thinks it would be a great idea.
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 To Headline ONE Championship’s U.S. Debut
The trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will go down on American soil. You heard that right, ONE Championship is headed to the United States for the first time in its history. On Monday, the promotion announced that former champ Moraes will be getting an immediate rematch with Johnson on May 5th. The third fight between the two will take place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado which is right outside of Denver.
Ali Abdelaziz Sides With Joe Rogan In Accusing Conor McGregor Of Cheating Against Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor mocked Joe Rogan over accusations of hitting Khabib Nurmagomedov of an illegal knee at UFC 229. Ali Abdelaziz said Rogan was right and “The Notorious” cheated in more ways than one. The Irish MMA superstar didn’t deny the illegal knee and called it a “never before...
Tyson Fury Dominates Dereck Chisora on Way to 10th Round TKO To Retain His Title – (Highlights)
On Saturday, WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury put his title on the line against a familiar foe in Dereck Chisora. It was the third meeting between the two in London with ‘The Gypsy King’ leading the series 2-0. First squaring off in July 2011, Fury scored a unanimous decision victory to win the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. Three years later, they would meet again, with Fury earning a victory after Chisora retired following the 10th round. Eight years later, they met once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Natan Levy Sends Warning to Kanye West Following UFC Orlando Win: ‘Come See Me, Bro’
Natan Levy has called out Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments. West, a hip-hop mogul who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, has continuously received backlash for negative comments about the Jewish community. ‘Ye’ has recently been accused of supporting Adolph Hitler, including rumors of interest in naming an album after Hitler. The controversial rapper has also spread anti-Semitic viewpoints leading to his removal on several social media platforms.
Exclusive: Aspen Ladd Suggests Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison 4, Addresses Potential Fight With Both
Aspen Ladd commented on the rivalry between Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. The 27-year-old is focused on fighting at PFL this upcoming season and is interested to see if she ends up fighting either of the two. After being released by the UFC due to repetitive weight miss, Aspen Ladd...
