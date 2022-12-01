Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Ethereum back to $1,300. Vitalik Buterin advises the community on a key issue
Ethereum rose to $1,300 on Monday. Ethereum co-founder Buterin has advised crypto enthusiasts to focus on tech than the price. ETH’s recovery could face a test at the 50-day MA. Ethereum price (ETH/USD) tapped $1,300 briefly on Monday as bulls looked to win the war at $1,250 support. As...
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu surges 6% amid positive developments, metaverse prospects. What next?
Shiba Inu token rose 6% on Monday amid listings on exchanges. The Shiba Inu team is expected to speak on the Metaverse project on December 5. The cryptocurrency faces rejection at the 50-day moving average. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) rose more than 6% on Monday before sliding slightly. That comes even...
coinjournal.net
The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish?
The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity. The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery?
coinjournal.net
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
coinjournal.net
Avalanche becomes bullish. Here is the reason and next target
Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday. Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products. The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish. Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.
coinjournal.net
Dogelon Mars. What’s up with the meme coin now attracting a huge following?
Dogelon Mars token rose by double digits on Monday. Fantasy sports platform Rage Fan announced a partnership with Dogelon. ELON could sustain gains if buyers defend crucial support at $0.0000003. Elon Musk-inspired Dogelon Mars (ELON/USD) is making shockwaves. The cryptocurrency gained by double digits on Monday, with investors showing great...
coinjournal.net
CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola
CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola. CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well. Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership...
