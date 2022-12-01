ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOCO

Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s Ongoing Transformation

Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas

Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Mother-daughter duo grow business from shared passion for baking

Savannah Heins grew up baking with her mother, and has always found joy in helping her mother mix ingredients and decorate pastries, but never imagined she could make a career from it. That is until she and her mom started their home baking business. Heins, a stay-at-home mom in Norman,...
NORMAN, OK

