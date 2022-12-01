Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
In-N-Out launches own ugly Christmas sweaters
'Tis the season for some holiday cheer, fast-food style.
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
news9.com
More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market
People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon. The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m. More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
A tour of Victorian Christmas in Guthrie
Guthrie's Victorian history isn't so much frozen now as warm and fuzzy in our holiday memories.
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
okcfox.com
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
Oklahoma church hosting petting zoo, snowball fights during Christmas event
The free city-wide event will feature activities like karaoke, bonfire and s'mores, petting zoo, bounce houses, games, snowball fights, a photo booth, and live music.
Free ‘Sounds of the Season’ concert to be held in OKC
A local orchestra is hosting a free concert to help Oklahoma City residents get in the spirit of the holidays.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Ongoing Transformation
Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
Dream of a plaza in OKC Calle Dos Cinco district becoming reality
Some at the big reveal of the plaza in Calle Dos Cinco in Historic Capitol Hill were only a few years old when the idea first came about. The post Dream of a plaza in OKC Calle Dos Cinco district becoming reality appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
OKC Police put big smiles on kids’ faces during Shop with a Cop
What a shopping spree! 25 deserving kids were matched with 25 Oklahoma City Police officers for the department's annual Shop with a Cop program.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
Mother-daughter duo grow business from shared passion for baking
Savannah Heins grew up baking with her mother, and has always found joy in helping her mother mix ingredients and decorate pastries, but never imagined she could make a career from it. That is until she and her mom started their home baking business. Heins, a stay-at-home mom in Norman,...
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
