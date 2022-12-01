Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Mr Bachmann and His Class review – a soul-stirring epic of everyday education
Maria Speth’s documentary about a genial teacher shepherding a diverse group of pupils is a stunning lesson in film-making
Rail journey of the month: Lisbon to Vigo via Porto, past dunes, rivers and the Atlantic
It should not be that difficult to reach Portugal by train. About 15 years ago, I travelled from Berlin to Lisbon with just a single change of train in Paris. But despite great improvements in Spain and Portugal’s domestic networks, cross-border services between the two countries have been woefully neglected. There have not been any direct international passenger trains to or from Lisbon since before the pandemic.
Comments / 0