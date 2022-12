Artistry: Fine art portraits, oyster shell paintings; director of production, WBRZ. Online: leahmarchand.com, @leahmarchandart on Instagram. We’re familiar with all of their glaring contradictions: the exteriors grey, craggy and primal; the insides polished, pearly bowls. Salvaged like lost rocks from the dark brown depths of the Gulf, but celebrated atop crisp white or red-checkered tablecloths, oysters also provide minimalist canvases for Leah Marchand, a portrait painter who artfully upcycles Louisiana’s most famous shells into gilded, festive keepsakes, family-fun tree ornaments and fanciful Southern landscapes.

