Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

A party-perfect menu for holiday entertaining

When I moved to Baton Rouge six years ago from Charleston, West Virginia, much of the work on my resume accompanied me here and continues. The coolest job I transitioned to after my first child was born 28 years ago hasn’t gotten unpacked in these six quick years—until now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Cup Runneth Over: Conscious Moms’ inaugural Gingerbread Christmas Tea aims to serve Baton Rouge mothers

‘Your cup has to be full to fill others’,” mother of three Artie Varnado explains. Of course, she is talking about a metaphorical cup, one that moms often ignore in order to give all of themselves to their children and families. However, on December 4 and 18, those cups will be much more literal as Varnado and her team work to create holiday memories and fundraise for the newly established maternal mental health-focused nonprofit Conscious Moms at the inaugural Gingerbread Christmas Tea.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
inregister.com

Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need

For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

U.S Postal Service ‘Operation Santa’ in full effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Strangers are granting holiday wishes to children through the United States Postal Service’s 110th annual “Operation Santa”. Kids can write a letter. In exchange, anyone can adopt that child’s wishlist, go shopping, and mail the items to their home. Letters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WAFB

Capital Area CASA needs volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Festival of Lights

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

