Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Related
Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
inregister.com
A party-perfect menu for holiday entertaining
When I moved to Baton Rouge six years ago from Charleston, West Virginia, much of the work on my resume accompanied me here and continues. The coolest job I transitioned to after my first child was born 28 years ago hasn’t gotten unpacked in these six quick years—until now.
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
inregister.com
Cup Runneth Over: Conscious Moms’ inaugural Gingerbread Christmas Tea aims to serve Baton Rouge mothers
‘Your cup has to be full to fill others’,” mother of three Artie Varnado explains. Of course, she is talking about a metaphorical cup, one that moms often ignore in order to give all of themselves to their children and families. However, on December 4 and 18, those cups will be much more literal as Varnado and her team work to create holiday memories and fundraise for the newly established maternal mental health-focused nonprofit Conscious Moms at the inaugural Gingerbread Christmas Tea.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
inregister.com
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need
For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
brproud.com
U.S Postal Service ‘Operation Santa’ in full effect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Strangers are granting holiday wishes to children through the United States Postal Service’s 110th annual “Operation Santa”. Kids can write a letter. In exchange, anyone can adopt that child’s wishlist, go shopping, and mail the items to their home. Letters...
'America's Funniest Videos' Finalist From Lafayette Selling Merchandise
Terrance St. Julien's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. Now he's got some merchandise to help promote the video.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
Capital Area CASA needs volunteers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights
There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
theadvocate.com
JetBlue enlists Grön Fuels’ forthcoming Port Allen plant for sustainable aviation fuel
Grön Fuels has signed a deal with JetBlue to provide 92 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to the international airline, the companies announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grön Fuels is considering building a $9.2 billion biofuel plant at the Port of Greater Baton...
brproud.com
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile appearing in Broadmoor Christmas Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A popular parade is returning on Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. The 8th Annual Broadmoor Christmas Parade starts at 11 a.m. A total of 850 people are expected to take part in the parade including those listed below:. 225 Sweets, LLC. Acacia Shriners –...
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
theadvocate.com
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million
A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
Comments / 0