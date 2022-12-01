Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for Louisiana 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
cenlanow.com
St. George, Baton Rouge, Prairieville Fire Departments join others in responding to massive St. Gabriel fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments are responding to a blaze in St. Gabriel, according to the St. George Fire Department. As of 12 noon, St. George is joined by first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department. St....
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
inregister.com
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need
For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
wbrz.com
Multiple fire departments called to inferno at St. Gabriel business; nearby residents briefly evacuated
ST. GABRIEL - A large fire at a business along LA 74 forced officials to evacuate nearby homes late Thursday morning. The City of St. Gabriel said on social media that the St. George Fire Department had been called in from East Baton Rouge to help Iberville Parish firefighters with the fire, which was reported at Mason's Roofing.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
fox8live.com
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington...
Louisiana man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
theadvocate.com
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
