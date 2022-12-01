Life Insurance Companies Paid Out a Record $200 Billion Last Year

Money; Getty Images

U.S. life insurance companies paid out a record high of nearly $200 billion last year, according to a new report.

According to data released by the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), companies paid about $100 billion to life insurance policy beneficiaries and another $97.7 billion to annuity holders in 2021. That's the highest payout total ever recorded for a single year.

Life insurance payments increased nearly 11% from 2020 to 2021, according to the ACLI. The increase follows a 15% year-to-year increase from 2019 to 2020, which was the biggest jump since the 1918 flu pandemic.

Andrew Melnyk, ACLI’s vice president and chief economist, said Americans purchased nearly 46 million life insurance policies in 2021, a 6% increase from the previous year. Life insurance coverage surpassed $21 trillion, another record-breaker.

While the report does not provide causes of death for their policyholders, the trade association said COVID-19 is likely a driving factor of the record-breaking numbers.

A whopping 1.09 million Americans have died from the virus since its onset, with approximately 460,000 of those deaths occurring in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer.

