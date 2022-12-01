Read full article on original website
Here's what happening in Green Bay this weekend of Dec. 2, 2022
There's so many fun things you can do in Green Bay this weekend of December 2nd, no matter your age.
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces three holiday shows
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is gearing up for the holidays with three family-friendly music performances. The December lineup promises to be something for everyone. John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): Coming Home. Friday, December 16, 2022. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. John Kelley & the...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...
Holiday Spotlight: Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches
(WFRV) – They have new menu items perfect for the colder weather. Local 5 Live visited Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches with a look at just some of the items including Hot Ham Cheese Pimento, Cheese curds, and they offer fresh bread baked throughout the day. Olive’s Pizza and...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
Neenah native named Chief Operating Officer for the Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Neenah native is named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marti Wronski will oversee the financial operations of the Major League Baseball team. She is the first female C-O-O in M-L-B history. Wronski is a Neenah High School Graduate, has degrees from Saint Norbert...
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Door County Candle Company sells tin candles to send to Ukraine. After raising thousands of dollars for relief efforts, Door County Candle Company is helping those without lights and power. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The prosecutor said other jurisdictions are investigating Malik Moore, too. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain and...
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of news of the week — Pearl Harbor, stay healthy, China, Qatar, advent
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point
Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
12/2/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
