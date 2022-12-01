Read full article on original website
MTA approves boro elevator contracts
Accessibility improvements at three Queens subway stations and four Long Island Rail Road stops came closer to fruition last week as the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved contracts for the design and construction of the projects. At its Nov. 30 meeting, the board approved contracts to install elevators...
New high school proposed for College Point
College Point is slated to get a new public high school, the School Construction Authority announced last week. The high school would house 659 students at the site of the former St. Agnes Academic High School on 14th Avenue and 124th Street, the SCA said. The Catholic school, which closed...
