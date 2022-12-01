Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.
mymixfm.com
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek,...
mymixfm.com
Affidavit reveals more information on murder investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released more details following a murder investigation on Sunday. According to a probable cause affidavit, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue just after 9 a.m. after receiving 911 calls for a person shot by a man in a white Tahoe. Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Gamia Stuart laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart was pronounced dead after AMR arrived at the scene.
mymixfm.com
‘Bikes for Tykes’ makes return for 24th year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of Rose-Hulman students filled the Sports and Recreation center Sunday, assembling over 250 bikes to support the community. It was a part of the “Bikes for Tykes” event put on by Chances and Services for Youth. He said he was excited for the holiday tradition to make its return.
mymixfm.com
VCSC letter addressing allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School sent to families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A letter from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth was sent out to school corporation families Monday evening. It addressed recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School. The letter states that in early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student transferring from West Vigo due to claims of racial harassment.
mymixfm.com
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
mymixfm.com
‘Toys for Tots’ looks to help thousands of children ahead of Holidays
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The local Marines Corps Reserves partnered with another organization to help provide for thousands of kids for Christmas. “Toys for Tots” was accepting donations outside of 105.5 The Legend in Brazil, in hopes of providing for about 2,600 kids who are registered with the program, according to 1st Sargent Daniel Wald.
