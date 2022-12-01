EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released more details following a murder investigation on Sunday. According to a probable cause affidavit, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue just after 9 a.m. after receiving 911 calls for a person shot by a man in a white Tahoe. Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Gamia Stuart laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart was pronounced dead after AMR arrived at the scene.

