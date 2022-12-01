What a difference a day makes. A difference that saw the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team rise up and respond with a 5-4 overtime thriller against No. 1 Ohio State University at AMSOIL Arena Saturday in a game the Bulldogs never trailed in. Junior forward Clara Van Wieren had two goals, including the game-winner, while five other players had two point outings in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game that had all the foreshadowing of next March.

