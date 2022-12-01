Read full article on original website
THIESSEN AND STEEVES NAMED NCHC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen was named the Goaltender of the Week, and UMD freshman Ben Steeves was named Rookie of the Week for the second time by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Monday afternoon.
JOBST-SMITH NAMED WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. On a squad of dominant defensemen, Nina Jobst-Smith stood out to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association this past weekend. The junior defenseman was named the WCHA's Defender...
UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SECURES 78-49 BLOWOUT IN BEMIDJI
The UMD women's basketball team bested Bemidji in a huge 78-49 road outing on Saturday. Two days after establishing a new season-high win margin of 25 against Minnesota Crookston, the Bulldogs outdid themselves against the Beavers, winning by 29. With the victory, UMD improves to 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in NSIC play.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL OUTLASTS BEMIDJI 83-68 WITH BIG SECOND HALF
The UMD men's basketball team was victorious on the road against Bemidji, taking the Saturday contest against the Beavers 83-68. The Bulldogs improve to 7-2 on the year and 3-0 in NSIC play after a sweep of their slate of opponents for the week. The game was a dead-heat for...
NO. 8 BULLDOGS TAKE DOWN NO. 1 OHIO STATE 5-4 IN OVERTIME THRILLER
What a difference a day makes. A difference that saw the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team rise up and respond with a 5-4 overtime thriller against No. 1 Ohio State University at AMSOIL Arena Saturday in a game the Bulldogs never trailed in. Junior forward Clara Van Wieren had two goals, including the game-winner, while five other players had two point outings in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game that had all the foreshadowing of next March.
