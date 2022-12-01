Read full article on original website
Peter Buck Wouldn’t Go Back to R.E.M. Level of Success
R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck said the band broke up at the right moment in 2011, and explained why he wouldn't want to go through their level of success again, making a reunion unlikely. R.E.M. split in 2011, and while the guitarist has been involved in a wide range of musical...
35 Years Ago: Fractured Foreigner Reassembles for ‘Say You Will’
From the outside, Foreigner's "Say You Will" seemed like just another chapter in a long-running success story. Released in November 1987 as the first single from the upcoming Inside Information album, the song hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. That wasn't far behind the group's most recent big...
Neal Schon Says Journey Is Not Done But Ponders Lineup Change
Neal Schon guaranteed fans that Journey is not ending, despite his financial dispute with bandmate Jonathan Cain. The two rockers are currently embroiled in a legal battle dealing with an American Express card associated with Nomota, the company they established in 1998 to handle Journey's business dealings. Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain and claimed the keyboardist "improperly restricted" his access to the account and its documents. Cain in turn accused Schon of misusing the card, citing his "excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle."
Brian May Lost HIs Robot but Likes to Think He Found It Again
Brian May says his favorite piece of Queen memorabilia is a model of the robot Frank from the cover of their 1977 album News of the World – but admitted it might not be the property he likes to think it is. In a recent interview with Guitar World,...
The ‘Grown-Up’ Queen Decision That Surprised Brian May
Brian May was surprised that Queen agreed to share writing credits 1989's The Miracle, though he now argues that it helped give them a new lease of life. The band dynamic was in disarray leading up to their 13th LP, with May recovering from a divorce and Freddie Mercury learning to live with HIV. But they’d more recently overcome differences of opinions between the members, leading to an optimistic new mindset as they started work.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's death Wednesday at her London home was confirmed by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Can’t Remember A Movie Title? Try Searching With This Website
A long while ago, like back in probably late 2004 I was on a mission to find a movie I saw a trailer for one time. This was back in the Blockbuster video store days, and I consulted with the employees who were solid movie fanatics in the Duluth, MN store. I only remembered a couple of lines from the trailer and that wasn't enough to go on for them to help me figure out the film's title. I also didn't at the time know any of the actors in it.
Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship Plot 2023 Tour
Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti-Gras tour to at least a dozen amphitheaters across North America next summer, with help from Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and other guests. While specific dates and cities haven't been announced yet, the Poison singer told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk that the tour kicks...
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79
Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," reads a new post on McVie's Instagram. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Ringo Starr Selling Life-Size Replicas of His Hand
Ringo Starr has announced the sale of limited-edition life-size replicas of his hand, with prices starting at $2,000. The Beatles icon cut a deal with Julien’s Auctions to sell the figures, which are available in signed bronze and stainless steel editions, bearing the legend “Peace & Love,” and come in a presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. Only 250 of each version will be made available. While the bronze edition is $2,000, the steel version costs $5,000 – although shipping is included in both deals.
‘Easy Rider’ To Get Modern Reboot
Easy Rider was a landmark counterculture film from the late ’60s, but perhaps a modern update could work. The current rightsholders think so, anyway. The original film was penned by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern. It showcased the changing cultural landscape at the end of the ’60s and the hippie era through the story of a pair of drug smuggling bikers traveling through the American South.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90.McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”McGrath was a founding cast...
