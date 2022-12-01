Read full article on original website
Related
iastate.edu
Established network leads to major, internship, future career for graduating senior
A family friend introduced Jacob Mefford to the world of food science, and he’s been hooked ever since. Mefford, who graduates from Iowa State University later this month with a degree in food science, grew up near Chicago, Illinois. His family’s friend works for FONA International, a flavor company based in Geneva, Illinois. At the friend’s encouragement, Mefford would often take part in FONA’s consumer taste-test panels. That nourished his interest in the science of playing with ingredients to improve the taste of food and beverages.
iastate.edu
Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa
AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
iastate.edu
Master Gardener Home Gardening Series Begins January 3
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will again host the Home Gardening Webinar Series, beginning in January and ending in March. Designed for anyone who is interested in gardening or horticulture, the series aims to inspire and educate. Throughout the series, participants...
Comments / 0