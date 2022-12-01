A family friend introduced Jacob Mefford to the world of food science, and he’s been hooked ever since. Mefford, who graduates from Iowa State University later this month with a degree in food science, grew up near Chicago, Illinois. His family’s friend works for FONA International, a flavor company based in Geneva, Illinois. At the friend’s encouragement, Mefford would often take part in FONA’s consumer taste-test panels. That nourished his interest in the science of playing with ingredients to improve the taste of food and beverages.

17 HOURS AGO