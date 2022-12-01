PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The new Thales multimodal biometric pod is an efficient enrolment and identification solution that helps smoothly manage travelers’ border and immigration processes. The combination of ‘iris & face’ capture and recognition capacities enables a fast and secure enrolment and ID verification atborders. The pod features a modern design that perfectly suits the authority’s needs in highly secure environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005072/en/ (Photo: Thales)

30 MINUTES AGO