Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units
Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Multnomah County Health strongly recommends everyone mask indoors as viruses surge
Multnomah County Health officials are urging everyone, including in K-12 schools and childcare centers, to wear masks in public indoor spaces until at least Jan. 1, 2023 due to the surge in respiratory winter viruses. The recommendation is voluntary and there is no expectation that organizations change their masking policy,...
Oregon flu reports spike; influenza spread ‘very high’ in state
The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse, and Oregon’s along with it. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual...
The Health Care Crisis In Oregon Can Be Attributed To A Lack Of Staff
Lack Of Staff: Oregon’s persistent healthcare issue is due to hazardous staffing levels, according to a statewide poll of nurses performed by the Oregon Nurses Association and a ” Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report ” completed by the American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division. The...
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
Multnomah County health officer asks people to wear mask indoors to help overwhelmed hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. — The health officer for Multnomah County is asking everyone to start wearing face masks indoors when they're around other people, at least through the end of the year, to help keep a rise in respiratory infections in check. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines made...
Multnomah Co. health leaders give RSV update
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County health leaders on Thursday hosted a virtual news conference on the state of RSV. Hospitals in Oregon continue to see a surge in babies and young children with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, according to a statement Thursday from Oregon Health & Science University.
Nurses: Staffing shortage to blame for Oregon’s health care crisis
A statewide survey of nurses conducted by the Oregon Nurses Association and a “Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report” completed by the American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division have concluded that Oregon’s ongoing health care crisis is a result of unsafe staffing levels.
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
Multnomah County officials want you to wear a face mask to slow spread of respiratory viruses, relieve hospital crowding
Multnomah County and hospital officials are urging people to immediately take steps to stem the tide of respiratory virus infections that are causing “historical” levels of pressure on the local health care system, including by voluntarily wearing facial coverings through year’s end. At issue is a confluence...
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centers
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
California mom speaks out after losing infant son to RSV complications
Once he tested positive for RSV, William Myers - only a few weeks old - was airlifted to another hospital and intubated. He died just three days later.
COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
