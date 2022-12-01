ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 3

Related
klcc.org

Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units

Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Health Care Crisis In Oregon Can Be Attributed To A Lack Of Staff

Lack Of Staff: Oregon’s persistent healthcare issue is due to hazardous staffing levels, according to a statewide poll of nurses performed by the Oregon Nurses Association and a ” Healthcare Staffing Shortage Task Force Report ” completed by the American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division. The...
OREGON STATE
KKTV

Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kptv.com

Multnomah Co. health leaders give RSV update

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County health leaders on Thursday hosted a virtual news conference on the state of RSV. Hospitals in Oregon continue to see a surge in babies and young children with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, according to a statement Thursday from Oregon Health & Science University.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

OLCC Recalls Marijuana Extract Products Due To Pesticide Presence

Marijuana Extract: Due to the possibility of the inclusion of pesticides, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for many different marijuana products. Because the agency failed to follow the rules set forth by the OLCC and the Oregon Health Authority for tracking and isolating marijuana...
OREGON STATE
willmarradio.com

COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities

(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
KXL

“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

The Pact Act Helps Oregon And Washington Veterans Obtain Benefits

Pact Act: It is a victory that will go down in the annals of history for those who have served our country. Only in Oregon are there more than 280,000 veterans; thanks to recently passed legislation, many of those who fought in the military forces will be able to receive the healthcare benefits they have earned but had previously been unable to receive.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy