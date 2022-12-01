Fics Transactions: On December 8, 2022, BM114 will be officially codified into law. Since the 8th of November 2022, the FICS unit has witnessed enormous volumes of gun transactions, the likes of which have never been seen before in the program’s entire 26-year history. The OSP is continuing to put in a lot of hard effort in order to process and resolve as many of the pending or delayed FICS transactions as they possibly can.

