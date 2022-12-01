ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Initial Farmers And Ranchers In Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million

Initial Farmers And Ranchers: New farmers and ranchers in Oregon will benefit from a $1,493,897 investment in their training and access to land. The goal of this federal funding is to set up new farmers for success. The honorees are: The University of Oregon State. An allocation of $749,997 will...
Oregon Board Of Forestry Honour Goes To A Forester Expert Based In La Grande

Forestry Honour: Chuck Sarrett has worked for decades in forestry across Eastern Oregon. Partially as a result of his years of service, the Oregon Board of Forestry recently named Sarrett the Eastern Oregon Region’s Operator of the Year. Sarrett, along with the two honorees — Mike Falleur, of F &B Logging of Warrenton, and Bobby King, of R&R King Logging of Florence — will be acknowledged in Salem at the Jan. 4 meeting of the board.
Following A Teen Suicide Verdict, Oregon Will Pay A $2.5 Million Payout

Teen Suicide: The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in the custody of an Oregon agency has struck a settlement agreement with the state for the amount of $2.5 million exactly three years after the teen’s passing. Following A Teen Suicide Verdict, Oregon Will Pay A...
Bonamici Is Trying To Pass A Bill To Address The Lack Of Public Defenders In Oregon

Lack Of Public Defenders: The state of Oregon is experiencing a scarcity of public defenders, which has increased the workload for the state’s practicing attorneys and left hundreds of people accused of crimes without legal representation. There are 709 persons in Oregon who have been charged with a crime...
Information Regarding Oregon’s Pending/Delayed FICS Transactions Updates

Fics Transactions: On December 8, 2022, BM114 will be officially codified into law. Since the 8th of November 2022, the FICS unit has witnessed enormous volumes of gun transactions, the likes of which have never been seen before in the program’s entire 26-year history. The OSP is continuing to put in a lot of hard effort in order to process and resolve as many of the pending or delayed FICS transactions as they possibly can.
Comprehensive Report Critiques Parole Board

Parole Board: Professors from the law school and PSU worked together on a paper analyzing the Oregon Board of Parole’s decision-making process and how it affects parole applicants. Professor of Law Aliza Kaplan also oversees the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic (CJRC) at Lewis & Clark, where students can gain...

