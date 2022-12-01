Read full article on original website
Initial Farmers And Ranchers In Oregon Will Get $1.49 Million
Initial Farmers And Ranchers: New farmers and ranchers in Oregon will benefit from a $1,493,897 investment in their training and access to land. The goal of this federal funding is to set up new farmers for success. The honorees are: The University of Oregon State. An allocation of $749,997 will...
Oregon Board Of Forestry Honour Goes To A Forester Expert Based In La Grande
Forestry Honour: Chuck Sarrett has worked for decades in forestry across Eastern Oregon. Partially as a result of his years of service, the Oregon Board of Forestry recently named Sarrett the Eastern Oregon Region’s Operator of the Year. Sarrett, along with the two honorees — Mike Falleur, of F &B Logging of Warrenton, and Bobby King, of R&R King Logging of Florence — will be acknowledged in Salem at the Jan. 4 meeting of the board.
Permitting Issues Delay Construction Of The Largest Alternative Diesel Refinery In The United States
Diesel Refinery: Several new permitting hurdles threaten an Oregon company’s plans to construct the largest alternative or renewable diesel refinery in the country besides the Columbia River. Permitting Issues Delay Construction Of The Largest Alternative Diesel Refinery. Next Renewable Fuels, Inc., based in Portland, was denied a crucial water...
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
Following A Teen Suicide Verdict, Oregon Will Pay A $2.5 Million Payout
Teen Suicide: The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in the custody of an Oregon agency has struck a settlement agreement with the state for the amount of $2.5 million exactly three years after the teen’s passing. Following A Teen Suicide Verdict, Oregon Will Pay A...
Bonamici Is Trying To Pass A Bill To Address The Lack Of Public Defenders In Oregon
Lack Of Public Defenders: The state of Oregon is experiencing a scarcity of public defenders, which has increased the workload for the state’s practicing attorneys and left hundreds of people accused of crimes without legal representation. There are 709 persons in Oregon who have been charged with a crime...
Midway Report On The Statewide Housing Plan’s Progress Is Issued By Oregon Housing And Community Services
Midway Report: On Friday, Oregon Housing and Community Services released a report updating the state on the “substantial progress” made toward the goals of the 2019 Statewide Housing Strategy, “Breaking New Ground.”. Here is the official OHCS press release regarding the study:. Slightly more than halfway through...
Information Regarding Oregon’s Pending/Delayed FICS Transactions Updates
Fics Transactions: On December 8, 2022, BM114 will be officially codified into law. Since the 8th of November 2022, the FICS unit has witnessed enormous volumes of gun transactions, the likes of which have never been seen before in the program’s entire 26-year history. The OSP is continuing to put in a lot of hard effort in order to process and resolve as many of the pending or delayed FICS transactions as they possibly can.
Comprehensive Report Critiques Parole Board
Parole Board: Professors from the law school and PSU worked together on a paper analyzing the Oregon Board of Parole’s decision-making process and how it affects parole applicants. Professor of Law Aliza Kaplan also oversees the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic (CJRC) at Lewis & Clark, where students can gain...
