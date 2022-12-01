Notre Dame Football 2022: 5 Big Picture Takeaways

What a wild ride the 2022 Notre Dame football season has been. This campaign featured more twists and turns than the newest rollercoaster at your local Six Flags. Through all of it, the Irish ended the year at 8-4 with plenty to like and also plenty to question.

But what do we make of what we’ve seen in totality? There are so many “moving parts” in year one of a new head coach that it’s honestly sometimes hard to draw concrete conclusions, but that won’t stop us from giving it a shot.

Let’s take a look at five big-picture takeaways from year one of head coach Marcus Freeman.

1

Quarterback Position

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne is to be credited for what he provided Notre Dame this year. He started the season as the backup for a reason, a fact that gets lost sometimes given the fact that he started most of the year. Pyne is tough, and scrappy and gives his all for his team. Sometimes that just isn’t enough though. He simply lacks the physical tools the top-end quarterbacks feature.

Notre Dame must find high-end stability at the quarterback position and soon. The Irish cannot afford to keep entering seasons with either unknowns or knows that aren’t high level at the most important position in sports. They are set up to do so again next year as we currently sit. Notre Dame will not be a playoff contender again until this position is solidified with a high-end player. Notre Dame needs a QB they win the biggest of games because of, not with.

2

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I realize that the Clemson win, the highlight of the year doesn’t look or feel as impressive now after their ugly loss to rival South Carolina to end the year. But at the time the Irish played them, this game was huge. Clemson was undefeated and ranked 4th. The Irish already had 3 losses and yet played a great game and won in a lopsided fashion winning in all phases.

At no time in Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure did he deliver a result this emphatic against this high ranked of a team with championship pedigree. This shows me that there is something to the “Freeman Factor”, which to me is the notion that Coach Freeman can at times get more out of his group than it looks should be possible on paper. I felt that in this game, and I think once some of the other concerns on this list get sorted out we’ll see more of this upside.

3

Roster In Flux

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman inherited the 2022 roster from Brian Kelly. While nobody can deny the overall talent level is solid, there were obvious holes and weaknesses that cost this team all year due to the last regime’s inability to recruit & develop every position group acceptably.

As I’ve been saying all year, the 2022 roster will be the least deep and talented one Freeman will have throughout his Notre Dame tenure. Both the 2023 and 2024 Irish recruiting classes are ranked in the top 5 nationally. More talent is on the way. The further this team gets from the Kelly era, the higher the talent level will become. This is very encouraging.

4

On/Off Switch

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) runs an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame was inconsistent all year. You never knew what level of play you were going to get from one game to the next, even one quarter to the next in some cases. Shocking home losses to Stanford and Marshall were perplexing. How could this team not be ready to play at home against inferior opponents they were favored over by 3 scores?

On the flip side, the Irish played great against some tough mid-tier opponents like BYU, NC, and Syracuse and then played immaculately against then undefeated and 4th ranked Clemson. Freeman needs to try to assess why these inconsistencies occurred so that some level of baseline play can be established moving forward to build off of. This stability will be critical moving forward.

5

Staff Evaluation

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks to quarterback Drew Pyne (10) during warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I think it’s important to keep in mind just how unnatural the timing was for Notre Dame when the coaching change occurred. Kelly deciding to head for Mardi Gras permanently on a random November evening surprised everyone.

As a result, Notre Dame initially had to scramble to figure out what they were going to do at the Head position on the fly and then from there Freeman started to put the pieces together on his staff quickly amidst the chaos. Now that the intense week-to-week grind of the season is over, Marcus needs to take some time to fully grade his staff out. What areas are strong, which are weak, why, and what is the trajectory of each? Freeman’s reputation is on the line and honest assessments are needed.

