Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71. "We are sad to inform...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional TikTok Tribute to Late Co-Star Leslie Jordan After Final 'Call Me Kat' Episode
Mayim Bialik is sharing some insight about Leslie Jordan’s final TV appearance on Call Me Kat. The late actor appeared posthumously on the Thanksgiving episode, which aired on Dec. 1, reprising his role as Phil. Jordan died in a car crash on Oct. 24 after suffering a medical emergency...
Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' cast member, dead at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor who played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson as an original cast member of the beloved children's program "Sesame Street," has died, according to statements from his family and Sesame Workshop shared on social media. He was 90. "The McGrath family has some sad news to share....
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Turn Heads in Photos of Fashionable Fits From 'Girls Night Out'
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham dressed to impress for their recent girls' night out. Beckham shared a few photos of the two from their big night out on the town attending British Vogue's 'Forces For Change' Dinner–a gala that spotlights activists and those using their voice to rally positive changes–at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London.
Julia Roberts Plastered Photos of George Clooney on Her Dress in Must-See Look
Julia Roberts made sure that everyone was aware of her special bond with actor George Clooney during a recent special event. While walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington DC, Roberts debuted a dress covered in photos of her longtime friend and Tickets to Paradise co-star.
