vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center cements its presence in Viera
East Coast Christian Center in Viera has long been in the planning, starting out in a movie theater then moving to Viera High School. Now, the church has expanded its presence in Brevard County with a new, 22,000 square-foot building with seating for about 600. The excitement has been building since construction started more than 18 months ago.
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new school board chairman said it’s time for the disruptive behavior in classrooms to come to an end. The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and unions representing teachers and support staff are already part of the discussion after Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the initiative on a Facebook Live.
WESH
Kids hold hot cocoa fundraiser for family of man killed in Brevard fireworks store fire
PALM BAY, Fla. — Several children are donating the money they made from selling hot cocoa outside their home to the family of the man killed in this week's crash at a fireworks store in West Melbourne. Fifty-three-year-old John Marcano died when his car crashed into the store earlier...
vieravoice.com
AJ’s Lager House to add excitement to culinary landscape
A restaurant will debut in early 2023 as a new stand-alone eatery at the old Uno Pizzeria & Grill building on Wickham Road at Murrell Road. AJ’s Lager House will introduce a unique concept to the restaurant landscape in Brevard County. Jason Pun, the owner of AJ’s and a...
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported that they have found the body of Mr. Kelly Granger who was reported missing. Here is the info:. This past Wednesday, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy. The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise for 2022. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings from classic Christmas stories.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by roommate in accidental shooting
PALM BAY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
