vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center cements its presence in Viera

East Coast Christian Center in Viera has long been in the planning, starting out in a movie theater then moving to Viera High School. Now, the church has expanded its presence in Brevard County with a new, 22,000 square-foot building with seating for about 600. The excitement has been building since construction started more than 18 months ago.
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
vieravoice.com

AJ’s Lager House to add excitement to culinary landscape

A restaurant will debut in early 2023 as a new stand-alone eatery at the old Uno Pizzeria & Grill building on Wickham Road at Murrell Road. AJ’s Lager House will introduce a unique concept to the restaurant landscape in Brevard County. Jason Pun, the owner of AJ’s and a...
treasurecoast.com

IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased

IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported that they have found the body of Mr. Kelly Granger who was reported missing. Here is the info:. This past Wednesday, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report...
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Orlando Weekly

Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando

Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...

