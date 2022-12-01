Read full article on original website
Amid tree donations for fundraiser, Key Biscayne church helps another church that fell victim to same broker
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and some 7News viewers are spreading holiday cheer by stepping up to help a South Florida church in need, and that house of worship in turn is paying it forward to another congregation. 7News cameras on Saturday captured Christmas trees under a big...
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
SW Miami-Dade house under construction defaced with swastikas amid wave of antisemitic vandalism in Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals in Southwest Miami-Dade tagged a house under construction with symbols of hate, leaving the owner and neighbors stunned. 7News cameras on Sunday captured swastikas and other sinister symbols spray-painted on the unfinished property located near Southwest 20th Street and 82nd Avenue. The vandalism happened...
$541,000 Fine for Code Violation
(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Memorial held for 3-year anniversary death of UPS driver shot in police standoff in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held for a man killed in a shootout. Family members gathered Monday night to honor the life of a UPS delivery driver. It marks three years since he was killed during a standoff with police after two robbers hijacked his truck and led police on a chase, holding him hostage inside.
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
Viral ATM machine at Art Basel sold for $75,000
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One special ATM could tell all at Art Basel. The ATM machine went viral for ranking its user based upon their balance and displaying it along with the user’s photo for all to see. DJ and producer Diplo took part and used the machine...
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. On Nov. 28, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 11 a.m., near the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street. She was last...
Miramar police investigate fatal shooting in connection to 2 crashes
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is investigating two crashes and a shooting in Broward County connected to a man’s death. Evidence markers were seen laid on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, near Countyline Road, as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around...
I-95 near Broward Blvd shut down after crane strikes cherry picker; 2 workers hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction incident that resulted in two men being rushed to the hospital. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 just north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a...
5K in Davie pays tribute to teen who died trying to save driver who crashed into Sunrise lake
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special walk in Davie was held to pay tribute to a teenage hero who lost his life while trying to save another. The Holiday Season of Giving 5K, held Sunday morning at Vista View Park, helped support the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund. Back...
Police: 63-year-old woman who went missing after arriving at MIA found in Miami
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport. According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez was found in Miami by a good Samaritan who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted authorities, Monday.
1 transported in officer involved shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm. Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood. Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue...
Driver killed after hitting Metrorail support beam in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and his car destroyed by the impact of a violent wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 71st Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Saturday.
Subject transported after officer-involved shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood sent one person to the hospital, police said. Cameras captured a Jeep surrounded by crime scene tape near Northwest Second Avenue and 27th Street, early Sunday morning. The vehicle appears to be at the center of the incident. City...
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
