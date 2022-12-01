Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injured in Week 13
The Miami Dolphins did the Buffalo Bills a favor in Week 13 by losing to the San Francisco 49ers. In the process of that 33-17 defeat for Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also injured. According to Dolphins Wire, Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa was hurt in the final minutes...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Florida State offers all-conference tackle from UTEP
The transfer portal is just beginning to heat up for the Seminoles.
Comments / 0