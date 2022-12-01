Read full article on original website
Related
Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter
The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control shelter in North Carolina is currently at capacity and may face tough choices in the future. Macy and Coco are two dogs desperate for a home.
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
Dog in Foster Care for 2 Years Learns to Walk with Splints But Is Still Searching for a Home
Gravity isn't going to let anything get him down. According to pet mobility company Walkin' Pets, animal rescuers found Gravity abandoned in a Tennessee yard over two years ago. The dog had a broken back, a spinal cord laceration, and straight-leg syndrome — a condition where a puppy's knee joints fuse, leaving the affected legs rigid and paralyzed.
pethelpful.com
Scared Surrendered Labs in North Carolina Absolutely Break Our Hearts
One of the most rewarding parts of working at PetHelpful is we get to feature shelter dogs and cats and hopefully play our part in finding these homeless animals their forever home. We always hope that someone will see a pet that needs a home in their city and decide to head to the shelter to take them home, or that someone sees a post on social media and shares it with a family member looking for a new friend.
Comments / 0