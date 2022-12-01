ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack

A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
Travel Maven

This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC

Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
pethelpful.com

Scared Surrendered Labs in North Carolina Absolutely Break Our Hearts

One of the most rewarding parts of working at PetHelpful is we get to feature shelter dogs and cats and hopefully play our part in finding these homeless animals their forever home. We always hope that someone will see a pet that needs a home in their city and decide to head to the shelter to take them home, or that someone sees a post on social media and shares it with a family member looking for a new friend.

