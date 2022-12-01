Read full article on original website
Related
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
China, Russia emboldened following Biden's disastrous leadership on Afghanistan withdrawal
The Defense Department delivered its annual report to Congress with a focus on China last week. The conclusions about repercussions from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal are shocking.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s latest missile assault will bring rolling blackouts to Kyiv, says Zelensky
The fresh missile salvo launched by Russia yesterday is set to plunge about half of the Kyiv region into darkness in the coming days, officials said, after Moscow targeted energy plants in central Ukraine, Odesa in the south and Sumy in the north.Volodymyr Zelensky said his air forces had downed most of the Russian ordnance flown in Ukraine’s direction yesterday afternoon.Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashed a new barrage of more than 70 missiles, sending citizens to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations, as...
104.1 WIKY
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
104.1 WIKY
Israeli intelligence general sees Iran regime surviving protests
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A top Israeli intelligence analyst said on Monday that Iran’s clerical rulers were likely to survive protests that have swept the country for weeks, and predicted they could stay in power for years to come. “The repressive Iranian regime will, it seems, manage to survive...
Pakistan's top court sets up supervisory panel on TV scribe killed in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court has set up a panel of five judges to supervise an investigation into the killing of a prominent television journalist shot dead in Kenya, it said on Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
104.1 WIKY
Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president
KABUL (Reuters) – The acting defence minister of the Afghan Taliban has met the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for talks in Abu Dhabi on strengthening relations, his ministry and UAE state media reported on Monday. The acting defence minister, Mullah Yaqoob,...
104.1 WIKY
Half of Kyiv’s region to remain without power for days – governor
(Reuters) – About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kyiv regional governor said. The strikes on Monday, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness, were the latest in weeks of...
BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says
COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws
104.1 WIKY
Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining
(Reuters) – Canada on Monday said it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. Canada is providing bomb suits to help...
104.1 WIKY
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
104.1 WIKY
Missile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border – local media
CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying. Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported...
104.1 WIKY
Jailed Sudan ex-president Bashir transferred to hospital- lawyer
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been moved from prison to hospital to complete some medical treatment, his lawyer Hashim Abu-Bakr said on Sunday. The 78-year-old has been in custody while he is being tried over the 1989 coup that brought him to power. He was...
Ukraine races to restore power grid after Russia strikes
Ukraine worked to restore power on Tuesday after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge. "Our repairmen will be working on the energy system restoration."
104.1 WIKY
Russia launches new missile attacks, Ukrainians head for shelters
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, causing people to head to shelters across the country as air defences went into action. Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the whole country in what Ukrainian officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since its Feb. 24 invasion.
104.1 WIKY
Israeli president touts business ties on first Bahrain visit
DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel.
104.1 WIKY
Biden administration working with Congress on ‘deterrence’ over Taiwan – White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to “reinforce deterrence” against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration’s view on Taiwan...
Comments / 0