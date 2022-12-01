Read full article on original website
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Luzerne County set to vote on election board member removal
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the removal of a county election board member, according to an updated agenda posting on the county website Monday. The name of the board member is blank, but several county officials speaking...
In WGAL interview, Gov. Wolf reflects on accomplishments, regrets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up eight years in the state's top office in January. He sat down with WGAL's Tom Lehman to talk about his two terms. Among the topics were his biggest accomplishments and his one big regret. “Looking back at your time in office, what are...
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
Standardized test results show that Pa.’s public education system is broken | Letter
The 2022 Pennsylvania PSSA results tells everyone that the system is broke. Government has chosen political and social agendas for the approach to educate our children. They should be ashamed of themselves. Other social factors such as cell phones and the lack of respect towards teachers amplifies the problems. Parents...
Thousands applied, but fewer than 250 qualified for Wolf’s marijuana pardon
When announcing the marijuana pardon project earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their records. But it has fallen well short of that goal. More than 3,500 people applied for the program, aimed at wiping out low-level marijuana convictions in...
Wawa vs. Sheetz: A question of regional identity? Or is it just the food?
I come before you today to discuss one of the burning issues of our time. No, not the 2020 presidential election. No, no
Looming Real ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Drivers nervously watching the clock tick down on a May 2023 deadline to obtain a Real ID driver’s license to use as identification for domestic air travel got a reprieve Monday after the federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline by two years. The May 3, 2023, deadline...
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
New Mashgiach Joins Poconos Vocational Yeshiva
Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach. Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach.
David Osborne: Shapiro should follow Tennessee's lead on dealing with unions
After contributing nearly $11 million to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign, executives of Pennsylvania’s biggest labor union will surely expect a return on their investment. But for Shapiro, fulfilling those expectations would be a grave mistake, as the incoming governor can learn by studying contrasting examples from Illinois and Tennessee.
How 2 Lehigh Valley legends helped the U.S. Postal Service close out the 20th Century | Historical headlines
Not one but two Lehigh Valley legends helped to close out the 20th century by appearing on U.S. Postal Service stamps. Twenty-five years ago this week, The Express-Times reported that Easton-based Crayola and Bethlehem-area poet Stephen Vincent Benét would be featured on stamps issued the following year. Crayola slid...
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
Best Hospital In Abington
I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
