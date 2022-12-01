ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Times Leader

Luzerne County set to vote on election board member removal

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the removal of a county election board member, according to an updated agenda posting on the county website Monday. The name of the board member is blank, but several county officials speaking...
WGAL

In WGAL interview, Gov. Wolf reflects on accomplishments, regrets

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up eight years in the state's top office in January. He sat down with WGAL's Tom Lehman to talk about his two terms. Among the topics were his biggest accomplishments and his one big regret. “Looking back at your time in office, what are...
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
LehighValleyLive.com

Looming Real ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Drivers nervously watching the clock tick down on a May 2023 deadline to obtain a Real ID driver’s license to use as identification for domestic air travel got a reprieve Monday after the federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline by two years. The May 3, 2023, deadline...
anash.org

New Mashgiach Joins Poconos Vocational Yeshiva

Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach. Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

David Osborne: Shapiro should follow Tennessee's lead on dealing with unions

After contributing nearly $11 million to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign, executives of Pennsylvania’s biggest labor union will surely expect a return on their investment. But for Shapiro, fulfilling those expectations would be a grave mistake, as the incoming governor can learn by studying contrasting examples from Illinois and Tennessee.
WBRE

Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
FOX 43

Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
local21news.com

Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
LehighValleyLive.com

Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.

Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Abington

I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
