Read full article on original website
Related
Five reasons why Jordan Travis' return is huge news for FSU
Jordan Travis is coming back for the 2023 season, and that creates some lofty expectations for the Seminoles. But expectations are a good thing as the quarterback's presence will enhance the Seminoles' outlook in various ways. Here are five reasons why bringing back Travis is so important for FSU... 1....
BREAKING: QB Jordan Travis is running it back, will return to FSU for 2023 season
Jordan Travis is returning to Florida State for one more season, he announced via his social media accounts on Monday evening. The Seminoles’ starting quarterback is running it back for the 2023 campaign following FSU’s breakthrough year in 2022. Travis, in his first full season as the definitive...
FSU offers transfer offensive tackle, planning in-home visit
Florida State has offered UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers, he told Noles247 and announced via social media on Monday. Byers says that he spoke with both head coach Mike Norvell as well as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The C-USA All-Conference performer has emerged as a priority for...
Mike Norvell comments on star QB Jordan Travis returning to FSU in 2023
Florida State superstar quarterback Jordan Travis has announced his intentions to come back to FSU for the 2023 season, and head coach Mike Norvell commented on the announcement in short order. "Run it back!! So honored to be on this journey with you. what a great representative of our program...
2024 four-star LB Edwin Spillman reports new offer from Florida State
Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star junior linebacker Edwin Spillman, the No. 1 player in Tennessee for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings, reports a new offer from Florida State. He tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon in the tweet sharing news of the offer.
OTB EMERGENCY POD: J-TRAV IS COMING BACK
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced on Monday that he's coming back for the 2023 campaign. A quick reaction to what this means for the Seminoles' expectations next season.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Friday, Dec. 2)
The Transfer Portal received a mixture of intriguing prospects on Friday, with G5 trench players, former blue-chip recruits still ripe with upside, and experienced P5 players at positions of need making their way onto the open market. Here’s a look at some of the entries from Dec. 2 that could...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0