Florida redshirt freshman safety Corey Collier Jr. intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal when it opens Monday, the Miami native announced Sunday on social media. "First and foremost I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game that I love dearly, without him I would be nothing. This game of football taught me a lot of things and I will never take this game or experience for granted," Collier wrote. "I would like to thank the University of Florida for all the help that I have received while being here. It was truly a blessing wearing the logo I will never forget the memories I had here. Thank you Coach Mullen for taking a chance on me coming out of high school and allowing me to live out my dream and play college football at the highest level. It was truly a blessing wearing that logo and putting on for the Gators.

1 DAY AGO