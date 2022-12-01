Read full article on original website
FSU offers transfer offensive tackle, planning in-home visit
Florida State has offered UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers, he told Noles247 and announced via social media on Monday. Byers says that he spoke with both head coach Mike Norvell as well as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The C-USA All-Conference performer has emerged as a priority for...
2024 four-star LB Edwin Spillman reports new offer from Florida State
Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star junior linebacker Edwin Spillman, the No. 1 player in Tennessee for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings, reports a new offer from Florida State. He tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon in the tweet sharing news of the offer.
Mike Norvell comments on star QB Jordan Travis returning to FSU in 2023
Florida State superstar quarterback Jordan Travis has announced his intentions to come back to FSU for the 2023 season, and head coach Mike Norvell commented on the announcement in short order. "Run it back!! So honored to be on this journey with you. what a great representative of our program...
Five reasons why Jordan Travis' return is huge news for FSU
Jordan Travis is coming back for the 2023 season, and that creates some lofty expectations for the Seminoles. But expectations are a good thing as the quarterback's presence will enhance the Seminoles' outlook in various ways. Here are five reasons why bringing back Travis is so important for FSU... 1....
FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
FSU remains No. 13 in updated College Football Playoff Rankings
Florida State remains No. 13 in this week’s updated and final College Football Playoff Rankings, as was announced on ESPN on Sunday afternoon. The full rankings can be seen here. FSU opponents that are also ranked include Clemson at No. 7, LSU at No. 17, and NC State at...
FSU, after a successful season, can afford to be selective in the Transfer Portal
The Transfer Portal has been kind to Florida State during its rebuilding process under Mike Norvell, that’s clear. The Seminoles have boasted quantity and quality among portal takes, adding 30 scholarship players over the past three cycles with 13 receiving some sort of All-ACC honors at least once in that span (Jammie Robinson, Dillan Gibbons, and Fabien Lovett are repeat honorees).
OTB EMERGENCY POD: J-TRAV IS COMING BACK
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced on Monday that he's coming back for the 2023 campaign. A quick reaction to what this means for the Seminoles' expectations next season.
247Sports
FSU offers No. 2 QB in the 2025 class on Monday
Florida State offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday, according to 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-5, 178-pound signal-caller is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com. FSU had multiple coaches in Tennessee on Monday, including head...
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Friday, Dec. 2)
The Transfer Portal received a mixture of intriguing prospects on Friday, with G5 trench players, former blue-chip recruits still ripe with upside, and experienced P5 players at positions of need making their way onto the open market. Here’s a look at some of the entries from Dec. 2 that could...
FSU in the updated polls after the conclusion of Championship Weekend
Florida State moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday. Clemson, who defeated FSU, remained No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. LSU, who FSU defeated,...
Safety Corey Collier to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt freshman safety Corey Collier Jr. intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal when it opens Monday, the Miami native announced Sunday on social media. "First and foremost I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game that I love dearly, without him I would be nothing. This game of football taught me a lot of things and I will never take this game or experience for granted," Collier wrote. "I would like to thank the University of Florida for all the help that I have received while being here. It was truly a blessing wearing the logo I will never forget the memories I had here. Thank you Coach Mullen for taking a chance on me coming out of high school and allowing me to live out my dream and play college football at the highest level. It was truly a blessing wearing that logo and putting on for the Gators.
247Sports
Mike Norvell checking in on FSU defensive back commitment
Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic three-star cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls tells Noles247.com that FSU head coach Mike Norvell is coming to see him on Saturday. Rawls has been committed to FSU since August 1st. He committed to FSU on the same day that he received his official offer from the Seminoles. It came just a few days after he participated in an end-of-summer camp with the Seminoles.
Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening
Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
FSU OL coach Alex Atkins continues to check on offensive line targets for the Seminoles
Florida State offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins began the contact period by checking in on Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, a commitment to the Seminoles. We shared that news with you yesterday. Since that visit, Atkins has focused on offensive line targets...
FSU moves to 1-9 on the season with loss at No. 3 Virginia
Florida State led at the half, fell far behind early in the second half, and then battled to to the final seconds, but lost 62-57 against No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are now 1-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers remain perfect, moving to 7-0 on the season. It marked the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
The turkey guys have a vision for what comes next. As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
247Sports
