High school football: Meet our Courier Times/Intelligencer Defensive Player of the Year
Rare is the player, especially in the ultra-competitive Suburban One League National Conference, that is named to the conference's first team on both offense and defense in the vote of coaches. Then there's what Central Bucks East senior Ethan Shine did. Try being named first-team SOL National Conference both ways,...
Cal Water Polo Pulls Off a Championship Comeback Worth Screaming About
Nikolaos Papanikolaou scores 7 goals, Bears rally from 4 down to topple USC 13-12.
Florida offensive lineman Torrence set to enter NFL draft
Florida junior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, a top prospect at his position who started 11 games for the Gators, announced Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
