ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Jefferson Award: Stephanie Sanders helps feed Hoosiers on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — For 51 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has helped feed those in need on Thanksgiving. "[There's] never a break; food insecurity is #1 ... when you're hungry, you're hangry and we want to eliminate that," Stephanie Sanders said. "As long as I'm breathing and able I will continue this mission to feed the hungry to fulfill Mozel Sanders' legacy in feeding the hungry."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Daughter gives emotional goodbye for retiring DNR officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A retiring Indiana conservation officer got a sweet surprise sendoff as he heads into retirement after 30 years of service. Indiana DNR posted the video of Officer Jeff Milner. One of IDNR's newest conservations officers — who happened to be Milner's daughter — gave him his end of tour call.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers

As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy