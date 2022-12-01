Read full article on original website
5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
WISH-TV
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
wrtv.com
Jefferson Award: Stephanie Sanders helps feed Hoosiers on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS — For 51 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has helped feed those in need on Thanksgiving. "[There's] never a break; food insecurity is #1 ... when you're hungry, you're hangry and we want to eliminate that," Stephanie Sanders said. "As long as I'm breathing and able I will continue this mission to feed the hungry to fulfill Mozel Sanders' legacy in feeding the hungry."
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
WTHR
Daughter gives emotional goodbye for retiring DNR officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A retiring Indiana conservation officer got a sweet surprise sendoff as he heads into retirement after 30 years of service. Indiana DNR posted the video of Officer Jeff Milner. One of IDNR's newest conservations officers — who happened to be Milner's daughter — gave him his end of tour call.
WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
95.3 MNC
Hunter, 80, seriously hurt after falling while trying to climb into tree stand
An 80-year-old deer hunter was seriously hurt when he fell 20 feet, last week, as he was trying to climb into his deer stand. Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources Conservation officers say the accident could have been prevented, had Kenneth Nord been wearing a full body safety harness. They stress that in their hunter safety courses.
WLKY.com
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
North Split reopening delayed until at least April 2023, INDOT now says
The Indiana Department of Transportation, in its latest update on the ongoing North Split project, says the project could last until at least April of 2023.
WOWO News
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
953wiki.com
Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers
As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
