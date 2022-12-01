Read full article on original website
Related
glasstire.com
Art Dirt: Discussing Houston’s Alternative Spaces with Pete Gershon
Brandon Zech and special guest Pete Gershon discuss the history of Houston’s artist-run spaces, and also talk about Gershon’s new position as Curator of Programs at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. “If a space lasted for a year or a couple of years and then the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Why these 6 Houston food halls should be on your must-dine list
Houston food halls are having a moment.
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Concerts & Musicals in The Woodlands Area
There’s nothing like Christmas music to get into the spirit of the season. Enjoy these local concerts and musicals and experience the holiday cheer!. December 5, 2022 – Evidence Holiday Concert – Get in the holiday spirit with the Evidence Holiday Concert at Market Street from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Learn More.
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
realtynewsreport.com
Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend
HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
glasstire.com
City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals by Trio of Latina Artists
Earlier this week, the City of San Antonio’s Departments of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation announced the completion of two large-scale murals at the Ramirez Community Center in the southwest part of the city. The murals, Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, mark the first time the City...
glasstire.com
Royal Caribbean Debuts Sculpture by Texas Artists at New Galveston Cruise Terminal
Early last month, the Royal Caribbean Group opened a new Port of Galveston cruise terminal and debuted a sculpture by the Texas-based husband and wife team Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, who make up Brad Oldham Sculpture. The $125 million terminal allows Royal Caribbean to bring in Oasis Class ships,...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations
The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
papercitymag.com
Famed Fashion Designer Makes the Houston Ladies Swoon at Special Catwalk Presentation — Jason Wu Goes Red For Women
Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, Jen Graves at the Elizabeth Anthony evening celebrating Jason Wu and benefiting the American Heart Association. New York-based fashion designer JasonWu had the ladies swooning during the champagne reception, during the fashion presentation of his 2023 Spring Collection and after as a clutch of Houston women with an appreciation for his sense of sophistication, glamour and refinement joined the Elizabeth Anthony evening benefiting the American Heart Association.
Comments / 0