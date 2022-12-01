Read full article on original website
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Will United Natural (UNFI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering United Natural Foods (UNFI), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. This organic and specialty foods distributor has an established record of topping earnings...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Why Is Martin Marietta (MLM) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Martin Marietta (MLM). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Martin Marietta due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Glaxo (GSK) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GSK (GSK). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaxo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Hubbell (HUBB) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.55, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the materials...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $85.16, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $27.37, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the home...
Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Mitek Systems (MITK) closed the most recent trading day at $10.45, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile imaging software company had...
Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $47.63, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the owner of...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
Acadia (ACAD) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Acadia due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Conagra Brands (CAG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...
