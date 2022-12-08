Adidas Christmas Sales discounts on cycling kit - big discounts on Velosambas and The Road Shoe

It wasn't long ago that you couldn't get Adidas' Velosamba cycling shoes for love nor money, with stock levels continually drying up due to rampant demand.

But right now the shoe is on the other foot, as it were. If you live in the USA you can still get a healthy discount on the soccer inspired kicks, making them an ideal Christmas gift for any sneaker-loving cyclist.

And it's not just the Velosamba that's on sale. The US Adidas site has plenty of other deals on cycling shoes and clothing, including jerseys and bib shorts.

While the UK site has less products on sale there are still a few bargains to be had on Adidas cycling gear, including a solid reduction on the popular Road Shoe, which brings them under £100.

Interested in more than just Adidas? We're continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub , as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

Adidas Christmas Sales Quick link - USA

Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes

Adidas' cycling range just keeps on continuing to expand, with two-bolt gravel cycling shoes being just the latest addition. The German brand is carving its own way, with an internal sock integrated into the design - not unlike some football boots - to help keep debris out of the shoes.

US - Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes:

Was $180.00 , now $144.00 at Adidas



View Deal

UK - Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes:

Was £170.00 , now £104.00 at Adidas View Deal

Adidas The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes

In terms of the look and application, these are just the same as the standard Velosambas - stiff, robust, stylish and perfect for pedalling around town. The difference comes in the construction and the materials, which, as you may well have surmised, are free from any animal products and testing. You can check out our full review of the non-vegan Adidas Velosambas over here.

US - Adidas The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes:

Was $130.00 , now $78.00 at Adidas



View Deal

UK - Adidas The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes:

Was £110.00 , now £80.00 at Adidas View Deal

Adidas The Parley Road Shoe Boa

Adidas has added a micro-adjustable Boa dial for fastening up these sleek-y black road cycling shoes. A sock-like upper should keep things comfy on longer days in the saddle, and the fibre glass-reinforced nylon plate helps with pedalling efficiency. To finish these off, Adidas has turned its three-stripe design reflective.

US - Adidas The Parley Road Shoe Boa:

Was $200.00 , now $80.00 at Adidas View Deal

UK - Adidas The Parley Road Shoe Boa:

£170.00 at Adidas View Deal

Adidas The Road Cycling Shoe

Who got to review Adidas Road Shoes in the office was hotly contested, as everyone wanted a slice of the three stripe action. In the end it was our web editor (fair cop Gov), but while she liked them a lot, the price marked them down a couple of notches. This money saving deal therefore puts them right back up on the most list, with the only decision being what colour way to opt for?

US Adidas The Road Shoes: was $160 now $64.00 at Adidas

Classic black and white is clearly the most popular, so sizes are becoming limited, but there's still loads of options in the white and blue. View Deal

UK Adidas The Road Shoes: was £140 now £84.50 at Adidas

Two of the available five colours are offered at discount, including the 'glow in the dark' colourway. View Deal

Adidas The Indoor Cycling Shoe

Spin or home trainer, Adidas say it's Indoor Cycling shoe has been designed specifically to be breathable and lightweight using at least 50% recycled materials. The fibreglass-reinforced midsole promises to be stiff for power transfer and is three bolt compatible.

US - The Indoor Cycling Shoe: was $130 now from $78.00 at Adidas

There's four colors to choose from, most of which currently have a full range of sizes available, from US Men's size 5/women's size 5 to US men's size 14/ women's W15. View Deal

UK The Indoor Cycling Shoe: was £110 now £66 at Adidas

This deal only extends to the Acid Red and Cloud White colourways. However, both are still available in a wide range of sizes, so if the colours are to your liking, then it's a considerable saving. View Deal

Adidas The Padded Cycling Bib Shorts

Made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic and containing a minium of 40 per cent recycled materials, Adidas' bib short offering is a sustainable choice.

The main fabric of these shorts has added elasticity to provide a close, unrestrictive ride feel while pedalling. Chamois-wise, Adidas has specced a dual-density endurance pad that promises six hours of saddle comfort.

USA - Adidas The Padded Cycling Bib Shorts:

Was $140.00 , now $84.00 at Adidas



View Deal

UK - Adidas The Padded Cycling Bib Shorts:

£110.00 at Adidas View Deal

Adidas The Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights

Ideal for the cold season, the Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights use Adidas proprietary COLD.RDY fabric that boasts wind resistance and water repellence, as well as thermal properties.

There are men's and women's fits available, which come with gender specific padded inserts, designed for long days in the saddle.

We've not tested these personally, but looking at the images, I'd say they're more a relaxed than a pro race fit, especially in the lower leg department. There's mixed feedback on how realistic sizes are, so definitely check the size guide before you order.

Currently there are sizes extra small to extra extra large available, but you'll have to be happy with the classic black and white stripes.

US Adidas The Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights:

Was $180 now $144.00 at Adidas

The women's The Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights at Adidas have the same deal on too.



View Deal

UK Adidas The Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights Men's: £160.00 at Adidas

The men's are only available in black. View Deal

UK Adidas The Padded Cold.RDY Cycling Bib Tights Women's: was £150 now £88.50 at Adidas

This deal is only for the 'Sonic Fuchsia' colourway, with the black bib tights currently at full price. View Deal

Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey

The insulated Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey could make the perfect inner to team with a more robust waterproof outer, or wear on it's own on dry milder days. Adidas say the jersey is made from a super soft fleece and uses it's own PRIMEGREEN fabric which is made from recycled fabrics. Practical details include four rear pockets and the offset zip to which prevents zips clashing when you layer it up. There's a men's and woman's options available, in what I would call performance fit, owing to it's close body hugging design. Sizes in both genders range from either XS to XL in the women's and S to XXL in the men's with availability in all. Where you are limited is in the colourways. The men's is a bold bright blue, while the women's is what I'm calling a salmon pink, which funnily enough seems more appealing in the sale than at full retail.

US Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey Women's: was $150 now $120 at Adidas

This deal is only available in the Wonder Red colorway. View Deal

US Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey men's: was $150 now $120 at Adidas

This deal is only offered in the Pulse Blue colorway. View Deal

UK Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey Women's :

£110.00 at Adidas



View Deal

UK Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey men's:

Was £110 now £69.30 at Adidas



View Deal