Read full article on original website
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Letter: A different view on the Prior Lake reentry home
I have been fascinated and a bit saddened by the attitudes of some of the community regarding the re-entry home that has been proposed for Prior Lake. My own experience of living at halfway house with 20 residents for drug and alcohol addiction was a gift. We had a different effect on the residents in the city of Wayzata, a very affluent and beautiful place, much like Prior Lake.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issues Executive Order on gender-affirming care
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside City Council Presiden Andrea Jenkins and other healthcare providers, discussed the Mayor’s Executive Order to protect gender-affirming services in the city.
Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of an employee for Shakopee Public Schools who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie works as a media specialist for both Eagle Creek and Red Oak elementary schools. He has been transitioned into hospice care due to the "disease quickly ravaging through his body", according to the fundraiser.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
swnewsmedia.com
Boys volleyball gets a step closer to sanctioned status
Boys volleyball moved a little closer to becoming a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport. In the Board of Directors' bimonthly meeting Dec. 1, the league created an "emerging status" classification for sports that seek become fully sanctioned, and boys volleyball was approved for that distinction.
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
swnewsmedia.com
Area roundup: Boys basketball begins, Chaska girls' move to 3-0
Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
swnewsmedia.com
Third season on the trails has begun for both Scott West ski teams
Can the Scott West Nordic ski teams find a state berth or two this winter in the third season of the program?. That will be goal for the Panthers, a cooperative program between Jordan and Belle Plaine. Only three seniors skied for Scott West in the Section 2 meet last winter, so the team has plenty of returning members.
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge
I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway. The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m. At this...
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Comments / 0