PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 46% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these supercharged income stocks, with yields of 7.7% and 9.3%, to handily outperform in 2023.
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value...
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLY
The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 128,000. Shares of SLY were trading flat on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bed...
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Better Buy: JPMorgan Chase or Morgan Stanley?
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are two of the biggest investment banks in the world. But these financial services giants are also leaders in different markets and have titanium brands that are known the world over. This bear market cycle has been a mixed bag for...
Will United Natural (UNFI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering United Natural Foods (UNFI), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. This organic and specialty foods distributor has an established record of topping earnings...
Why Is Glaxo (GSK) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GSK (GSK). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaxo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why OXY Stock Is a Solid Energy Play to Buy and Hold
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock has made a stunning comeback since late 2020 on two major catalysts. The first was the epic run-up in crude oil and natural gas prices. The second was the accumulation of a large position by Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B). The result is that OXY stock has soared by more than four-fold.
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HF Sinclair Corp. DINO, DCP Midstream LP DCP, Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Fortinet Inc. FTNT and Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...
