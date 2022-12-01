Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Minocqua entrepreneurs receive financial help starting out during a slow season
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - A new generation of entrepreneurs is trying to keep their doors open in Northern Wisconsin this winter. Ten business owners in the Minocqua area are redeeming grant money from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. It will help them cover overhead costs at a time of year when business is slow.
WJFW-TV
Village of Rothschild holding an ice skate drive
ROTHSCHILD (WJFW) - The Village of Rothschild is asking the public for gently used or new skates to be used at George Street Park Ice Rink. Donations will be collected at the Rothschild Village Hall. The skates will be sharpened or fixed with new blades as they see needed.
WJFW-TV
Bakery shop owner in Wausau explains what makes cookies so special
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - You should get ready to fill your cookie jar because tomorrow is national cookie day. This day was founded by San Francisco's Blue Chip cookie Company owner, Matt Nadler and launched in 1987. It is celebrated every year on December 4th in order to pay tribute to the delightful sweet treat. Kathleen Regelman, Co-owner of Kregar’s bakery in Wausau says that there is something special about homemade cookies. “People enjoy cookies because it reminds them on their childhood, sometimes taste brings you back to a specific memory each cookie can do that for someone,” said Kathleen Regelman.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines takes down Tomahawk to claim first win of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) - Tomahawk high school hosted Northland Pines. Northland Pines came into this game winless while Tomahawk was 1-2. The Eagles were able to secure a win against the Hatchets in a close battle 39-31. Tomahawk will travel to play host team Florence next Tuesday. While Northland Pines...
Comments / 0