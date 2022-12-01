WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - You should get ready to fill your cookie jar because tomorrow is national cookie day. This day was founded by San Francisco's Blue Chip cookie Company owner, Matt Nadler and launched in 1987. It is celebrated every year on December 4th in order to pay tribute to the delightful sweet treat. Kathleen Regelman, Co-owner of Kregar’s bakery in Wausau says that there is something special about homemade cookies. “People enjoy cookies because it reminds them on their childhood, sometimes taste brings you back to a specific memory each cookie can do that for someone,” said Kathleen Regelman.

2 DAYS AGO