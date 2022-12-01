Read full article on original website
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
He compares the A.I. revolution to the advent of electricity and the internet.
Reform RX Names Celebrity Trainer Andrea Speir as Head of Content
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Reform RX, the connected fitness equipment company that created the first commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer, has announced celebrity trainer Andrea Speir as the company’s Head of Content. In the new role, Speir will oversee strategy for the Reform RX digital subscription platform to produce a wide variety of premium content to meet the diverse fitness and wellness goals of members across the community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005795/en/ Andrea Speir, Head of Content for Reform RX, pictured on the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. Farm Sector Capital Expenditures, By Michael Langemeier Purdue University
In response to relatively stronger net farm incomes, U.S. farm sector capital expenditures have increased dramatically in the last three years. In 2019, farm sector capital expenditures were approximately $30.1 billion. The forecasted value for 2022 is $44.2 billion. This article examines trends in capital expenditures and compares capital expenditures to capital consumption (i.e., economic depreciation).
Bachoco Reaches an Agreement to Acquire Norson, in Mexico
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (“Bachoco” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announced today that it has achieved a business agreement to acquire 100% of the capital equity of Norson Holding S. de R.L. of C.V., a vertically integrated pork producer and exporter, located in Sonora, Mexico.
