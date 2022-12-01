NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Reform RX, the connected fitness equipment company that created the first commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer, has announced celebrity trainer Andrea Speir as the company’s Head of Content. In the new role, Speir will oversee strategy for the Reform RX digital subscription platform to produce a wide variety of premium content to meet the diverse fitness and wellness goals of members across the community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005795/en/ Andrea Speir, Head of Content for Reform RX, pictured on the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO