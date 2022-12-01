Read full article on original website
brides.com
The Most Romantic Hotels in Washington, D.C.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you host kings, queens, ambassadors, and other visiting dignitaries, you get pretty good at hospitality, and Washington, D.C., has long been a world leader in top-notch luxury accommodations. The city’s best hotels provide privacy, spacious suites, panoramic views of the city and Potomac River, and proximity to the capital’s most famous landmarks. From iconic properties that have hosted heads of state to new accommodations that reveal D.C.’s modern spirit, the eight venues on our list will let you spend quality time with your partner and explore the city's many sights.
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: The 100th Anniversary of the SE Branch of the DC Library
Next weekend, the Southeast Library will be celebrating a very special anniversary: 100 years serving the Capitol Hill community. It is a big milestone, and also the beginning of a whole new era of the library, as the design process for the building’s renovation is nearing completion, and the next step will be a large-scale project to bring the library into the 21st Century.
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
travelawaits.com
Martin Luther King Junior’s Family To Host Special D.C. Tour In 2023 — How You Can Join
You are invited to join Martin Luther King Junior’s family for a special tour in Washington D.C. The “Continuing The Dream” tour will visit the landmarks that memorialize MLK’s vision. His son, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea, and their daughter Yolanda will host the three-day event from January 17 through January 20.
Fryer’s Roadside Will Reopen Under New Owners Dec. 8
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a new menu from Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, the team behind All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ, who bought the Silver Spring-based fried chicken and ice-cream stand in September 2022. “We have worked hard to...
popville.com
“Navy Yard’s New Hidden Restaurant Inside Another Restaurant Now Open”
“Silver Social, a terrace lounge serving contemporary American sharing plates and craft cocktails to customers 21 and older, is now open at 1250 Half Street, Southeast, Washington, D.C. Located on the second floor, the upscale restaurant is hidden within the new Silver Diner. Silver Social’s prime feature is a 50-seat heated, 1,700 square foot outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Nationals Park.
Newhallville Lesson Inspires “Chocolate City” Quest
Mustafa Abdul-Salaam remembers how tough it was to include his neighbors’ voices in the development of New Haven’s Science Park — and is bringing insights gained back then to a last-stand anti-gentrification battle in the nation’s capital. Abdul-Salaam spoke about those insights and that quest during...
WTOP
Carter Barron Amphitheatre, site of legendary DC Springsteen show, aims for renovation, reopening
On a rainy summer night in 1975, music fans in the nation’s capital witnessed a turning-point moment in the career of Bruce Springsteen, at a once-vital outdoor venue. Weeks before the release of his “Born to Run” album, Springsteen performed several songs from his third studio album at the historic Carter Barron Amphitheatre, which opened in Rock Creek Park in 1950.
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
popville.com
“Light Yards ‘Swings’ Into Its Seventh Year of Waterfront Holiday Cheer!”
“The Yards, DC’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing is ‘swinging’ into the holiday season with the seventh annual Light Yards!. This year’s holiday light installation, Swinging Bells, invites guests to become part of the artwork with interactive swings that animate the lights...
popville.com
Helluva Way(s) to Wake Up
Jim reports: “ATM stolen from Harris Teeter on Kalorama. Cashier confirmed it to me.”. And JP sends a more traditional helluva way from “New Hampshire & Shepherd, but on NH”:. “Brand new car with Virginia temp tags.”. And thanks to David for sending above from “400 block...
Take a cookie tour of Georgetown Dec. 10
WASHINGTON — If you're feeling especially crumby this holiday season, the Georgetown Cookie Tour may be just the treat you need to get your spirits up. On Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can take a delicious tour of Georgetown small businesses and collect holiday cookies along the way.
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
