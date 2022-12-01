Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief
The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Sturgeon Bay crash
One person had to be transported by Door County EMS Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon Bay. The accident occurred at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of STH 42/57 and Duluth Avenue. According to the report provided by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Fischer Pawelski of Brussels was traveling south on STH 42/57 when a sport-utility vehicle driven by Angela Denil of Sturgeon Bay turned left in front of him. Denil told the responding officer in the report that she was in the intersection with a red turn signal and was trying to get out of the intersection. Pawelski said in the report that he saw the car turning in front of him and could not stop in time to avoid the accident. Pawelski did not sustain any injuries, but Denil had to be transported to Door County Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. No citations were issued, and both cars had to be towed away before the scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
thebaycities.com
Children were in the home at the time of the Trolley Station Apartment Shooting
The City of Marinette Police Department has released additional information regarding the shooting incident that took place last Thursday at the Trolley Station Apartments that left one person dead. Detective Mike Kahles says, “officers were dispatched to a report that a female had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old female victim, began to render first-aid until EMS arrived on scene, and she was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.”
doorcountydailynews.com
Water main breaks along Sturgeon Bay roadway. UPDATE: Repairs completed
Update: SBU spokesperson Jeff Hoffman says the water main has been repaired as of 1:30pm. He says the leak was reported about 10am on Sunday and repairs began early Monday morning. Several Sturgeon Bay businesses and homeowners found themselves without water Monday morning after a water main break was detected....
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Police respond to early morning crash involving utility pole, driver arrested for OWI
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay looks to raise boat launch fees
It may cost you a little more to launch your boat in the City of Sturgeon Bay next year. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will consider raising the fees for launches for daily, seasonal, and commercial users. The prices have stayed the same in most cases since December 2011. If...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
WLUC
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman out on bond faces new drug charges following search of Wrightstown home
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two weeks after a Wrightstown woman was arrested after a ‘significant’ amount of drugs was found at her home, she was arrested again while out on bond. In a Facebook post by the Wrightstown Police Department, officers state that they were...
Woman dies after being found in Marinette apartment with gunshot wound
A 31-year-old woman died after being injured in a Marinette apartment, according to police. A male suspect is in custody.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
94.3 Jack FM
Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
