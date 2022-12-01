A bipartisan majority of Congress “normalized” trade relations with China in 2000, and its advocates sold the deal to the American public like it was an obvious choice. “If we do this, 20 years from now we will wonder why we ever had a serious debate about it,” said President Bill Clinton at the time to a gathering of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. ”If we don’t do it, 20 years from now we’ll still be kicking ourselves for being so dumb.”

3 DAYS AGO