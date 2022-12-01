Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Jeep Avenger EV 1st Edition Goes on Sale in Europe
Jeep Avenger EV 1st Edition goes on sale in Europe for 39,500 euros, offering up to 250 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. The Avenger EV is front-wheel-drive but has 7.9 inches of ground clearance and some off-road modes, giving it modest off-the-pavement capability. Jeep has other, larger EVs...
Autoweek.com
The Electric Canoo LTV Tries Out for the US Army
EV startup Canoo revealed Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) for army evaluation that can convert from the flatbed truck to a pickup truck. Canoo has been developing various vehicles based on its common platform, with most aimed at private EV buyers. The startup has recently been testing its panel vans with...
Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records
Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Elon Musk's Austin, Texas-based company has seen its share of the EV market shrink from about 79% in 2020 to 75.8% in June 2022 to about 65% today as rival automakers continue to ramp up their factories.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
The First Solar-Powered Car Is In Production, But It Comes at a Hot Price
Introducing the Lightyear O, an electric car that charges on the go.
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean electronics giants Samsung (005930.KS) and LG (066570.KS) plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
coinchapter.com
EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
It’s time to revoke China’s normalized trade relations
A bipartisan majority of Congress “normalized” trade relations with China in 2000, and its advocates sold the deal to the American public like it was an obvious choice. “If we do this, 20 years from now we will wonder why we ever had a serious debate about it,” said President Bill Clinton at the time to a gathering of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. ”If we don’t do it, 20 years from now we’ll still be kicking ourselves for being so dumb.”
Autoweek.com
Tesla Delivers Its First Electric Semi
Drink and food giant PepsiCo is taking the first Tesla Semi delivery and rolling it into its fleet. Tesla says that this battery-electric Class 8 rig drives like a Tesla and can span 500 miles loaded on a single charge. The Tesla Semi uses a tri-motor layout similar to what...
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
Jalopnik
Toyota Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
Toyota sees blue skies ahead, Carvana’s third-party sales are looking dicey, and GM wants in on that sweet sweet subscription revenue. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 2, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Forecasts Higher Sales For 2023. Car sales have slowly begun recovering from...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: 4-door $4.5k Chinese electric pick-up truck for off-road adventures
When most families go on safari, they rent a truck or pay a company for a guided tour. But with this cheap Chinese electric truck I find in the bowels of the internet, you could spend the same amount of money and get to keep your safari truck at the end! And lucky for us, this funky little e-truck is perfect for this week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
gcaptain.com
Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse
Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February. The flow dropped...
