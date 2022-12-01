Read full article on original website
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Tank Watch: How the race to bottom for projected 2023 NBA draft No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is shaping up
The Boston Celtics (20-5) are atop the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns (16-8) have the best record right now in the Western Conference. This season there will be more eyes on what teams are the worst in the NBA with the loaded draft class entering the league in June, led by generational talent Victor Wembanyama.
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
Chuck Checks In - 12.03.2022
FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Golden State 119 Bulls 111. (Bulls: (9-13, 4-8 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 23 pts. Warriors: Poole: 30 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Warriors: Looney: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7 Warriors: Green 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Warriors won their 11th...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
James Harden (foot) returns as 76ers fall to Rockets in 2OT
Superstar guard James Harden returned to the lineup Monday night as the Philadelphia 76ers fell in double-overtime to the Houston Rockets. Harden finished with 21 points (4-for-19 shooting) along with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 132-122 loss. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent more than...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Raptors 110
Boston covered more than half of the third quarter Monday night in Toronto with a 23-7 run that spurred yet another notch in the win column. The Celtics trailed by eight points after Pascal Siakam dropped in a driving hook shot to open the third period, but they then responded in a big way to take control of the game heading into the fourth quarter. Four Celtics combined to score those 23 points while the team shot 8-for-11 from the field overall.
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 8
We have an interesting Week 8 schedule on tap, as it’s a rare occasion where we have more three-game teams than those with four contests on their ledger. Additionally, we have a pair of clubs saddled with the undesirable two-game docket, making our borderline start/sit calls a bit more challenging overall.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 8
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Nuggets 106
Pelicans (15-8), Nuggets (14-9) The onslaught began with a barrage of Jose Alvarado three-pointers, continued with Trey Murphy’s third-quarter exhibition of dunks and ended with more Alvarado bombs from beyond the arc. In between, Zion Williamson found gaps in Denver’s interior defense. Add it all up, and New Orleans turned an early 14-point deficit into a 15-point victory, moving into second place in the Western Conference and posting a fourth straight win. Alvarado entered Sunday with career highs of 23 points and four three-pointers made, but zoomed past both by piling up 38 points and firing in eight treys. “It was a joy to watch,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “His teammates did a great job of looking for him. We needed his production. He was off the charts.”
Recap: Wizards fall to Lakers 130-119 Sunday in D.C.
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena Sunday evening riding a five-game home winning streak against the Lakers. But this time around, Anthony Davis was too much to handle. He dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a 130-119 victory over the Wizards. This game was peculiar...
