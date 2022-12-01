Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Absa, Sanlam merge investment management businesses in South Africa
Financial services providers Sanlam and Absa have concluded the integration of their investment management businesses in South Africa to create a new asset management entity. The move, which was announced in October last year, allows Absa to handover its investment management unit, called Absa Investments, for a stake in Sanlam Investment (SIH).
Oil prices surge as OPEC maintains production cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery
OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.
Strategies to consider for creating 'generational wealth'
In a recent survey from Ameriprise Financial, more than three out of four Americans (78 percent) said they have taken at least one step to build generational wealth, but what exactly constitutes “generational wealth” — and how can you achieve it? The most common answer (44 percent), according to survey respondents, is wealth in excess of $500,000 that’s passed down to loved ones. Depending on your financial situation, half a million dollars may or may not sound like a lot of money. But one thing...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse mulling to cut a third of debt sales jobs globally
Credit Suisse Group is set to slash nearly a third of its debt sales jobs across the globe amid an overhaul of its businesses that will result in layoff of thousands of people, Bloomberg has reported citing two people privy to the development. The overhaul also includes a plan to...
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Saudi alliance has weathered many storms over the decades, but the relationship remains vital to both: Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter and the United States' largest foreign military sales customer.
SVB-backed Platform Aims to Increase Start-ups’ Probability of Success
StartupOS, the software development company backed by SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, has announced the launch of its platform for early-stage start-ups designed to accelerate the growth of companies and raise capital. The company is accepting applications from founders, mentors, sponsors and business partners to be a part of its ecosystem. Built to empower, the platform gives founders free access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors. Founders can participate in learn-by-doing exercises that can assess and benchmark at any stage or need in a company’s journey. This can be used for validating ideas, building a minimally viable product...
privatebankerinternational.com
Israel’s Shield raises $20m in Series B round
Shield, an Israel-based workplace intelligence platform, has secured an investment of $20m in its Series B financing led by Macquarie Capital . The round was also joined by UBS ’ venture and innovation unit UBS Next , OurCrowd and Mindset Ventures . Shield CEO and co-founder Shiran Weitzman said:...
