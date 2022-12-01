Read full article on original website
KEYC
Name a Snowplow returns!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Betty Whiteout and Plowy McPlowFace are in need of some friends, according to MnDOT!. The annual Name a Snowplow contest is back in its third year. You can submit your ideas on MNDOT’s website. There’s just a few basic rules:. Submissions are limited...
KEYC
Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
KEYC
Lawsuit alleges MN company in violation of state’s edible cannabinoid laws
SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A lawsuit filed against a Moorhead-based business alleges the company’s products contain 50 times the amount of THC permitted under Minnesota law, according to a press release from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji...
KEYC
Gustavus Adolphus College announces the schedule for its annual Festival of St. Lucia
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday, Dec. 8 will be the 82nd year of the adaptation of the Swedish tradition at Gustavus Adolphus College. The day will begin with students singing carols in the college’s residence halls. Gustavus officials say the historic festival gives students an opportunity to breathe during...
