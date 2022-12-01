Read full article on original website
ATU Earns National SPJ Campus Program of the Year
Arkansas Tech University’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) received a national award for an outreach program it hosted in 2022. ATU students and faculty earned the SPJ campus program of the year award in recognition of ATU Journalism Week 2022. The program featured an interactive event with freshman-level students in the ATU Department of Communication and Media Studies, a diversity panel, a social event for SPJ members, tours of the ATU television and radio studios and a portrait unveiling in memory of Anthony Caton, who served on the ATU journalism faculty from 2004-21 and was department head at the time of his retirement in May 2021.
Ernst to Present Wilderness Photographs at ATU
Photographer Tim Ernst will present a program entitled “Arkansas Greatest Hits” on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Arkansas Tech University. “Arkansas Greatest Hits” includes wilderness photographs captured by Ernst at some of Arkansas’ most scenic destinations over the past 45 years. The program will begin at 7...
ATU Fall Commencement December 9-10
Arkansas Tech University will confer approximately 1,800 degrees and other academic credentials during fall 2022 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. The 7 p.m. Friday ceremony will include candidates from the Graduate College, the College of Education and Health and the...
