Arkansas Tech University’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) received a national award for an outreach program it hosted in 2022. ATU students and faculty earned the SPJ campus program of the year award in recognition of ATU Journalism Week 2022. The program featured an interactive event with freshman-level students in the ATU Department of Communication and Media Studies, a diversity panel, a social event for SPJ members, tours of the ATU television and radio studios and a portrait unveiling in memory of Anthony Caton, who served on the ATU journalism faculty from 2004-21 and was department head at the time of his retirement in May 2021.

12 HOURS AGO